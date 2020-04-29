MEMS Accelerometers Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry 2019-2024

An accelerometer is a sensing element that measures the acceleration it experiences relative to freefall. The acceleration is measured as a vector that has magnitude and direction. MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical System) technology is based on a number of tools and methodologies, which are used to form small structures with dimensions in the micrometer scale (one millionth of a meter). This technology is now being utilized to manufacture state of the art MEMS-Based Accelerometers. MEMS-based accelerometers are available in 1-, 2- and 3-axis configurations, with analog or digital output, in low-g or high-g sensing ranges.

Scope of the Report:

MEMS accelerometers is widely used in automotive, mobile phones and tablet computers consumer electronics, industrial, medical, military and other fields. Downstream market demand growth is stable, and consumer electronics will be fast in the future due to development of wearable devices.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since more and more competition intensifies and technological development.

The worldwide market for MEMS Accelerometers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 1340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the MEMS Accelerometers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

STM

Bosch

InvenSense

NXP (Freescale)

Murata (VTI)

ADI

ROHM (Kionix)

Mcube

Memsic

MiraMEMS

QST

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1-axis MEMS Accelerometer

2-axis MEMS Accelerometer

3-axis MEMS Accelerometer

6-axis: 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer

9-axis: 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis compass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe MEMS Accelerometers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MEMS Accelerometers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MEMS Accelerometers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the MEMS Accelerometers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the MEMS Accelerometers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, MEMS Accelerometers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MEMS Accelerometers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

