Micro Forceps Market : Market Study Of Global Industry 2019-2024

This report studies the Micro Forceps market, for micro surgery made of stainless steel or titanium etc.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Micro Forceps includes 15CM Micro Forceps 18CM Micro Forceps, 20CM Micro Forceps and Others, and the revenue of 15CM Micro Forceps in 2017 is about 42%, and the revenue is stable from 2012 to 2017.

Micro Forceps are widely used in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and other Institutes.

Geographically, global surgical equipment market is segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and etc. China dominated the global surgical equipment market followed by Europe and North America. North America is the largest consumption region of Micro Forceps, with a market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest market of Micro Forceps, enjoying consumption market share nearly 25% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Micro Forceps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 37 million US$ in 2024, from 29 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Micro Forceps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

B Braun

BD

Medicon

KLS Martin Group

MST

US Endoscopy

Geuder Group

Symmetry Surgical

Antibe Therapeutics

TAKAYAMA Instrument

Synovis Micro Companies

Faulhaber Pinzetten

Ningbo Cheng-He

Cardio Care

Mercian

Wexler Surgical

Labtician Ophthalmics

OPHMED

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

15CM Micro Forceps

18CM Micro Forceps

20CM Micro Forceps

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Micro Forceps product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micro Forceps, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micro Forceps in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Micro Forceps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Micro Forceps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Micro Forceps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Micro Forceps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

