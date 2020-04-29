Micro Turbine Market Business Opportunities, Share, Size Analysis by Regional Forecast to 2023

The Micro Turbine Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. The factors aiding the growth of global microturbine market include aging grid infrastructure, easy fuel availability, increasing demand for clean energy, and need for green energy. The power generation trends are shifting towards microturbines on green energy generation, due to increasing demand for cogeneration application along with producing heat for industrial & commercial or residential activities.

Micro turbines are increasingly being used as a distributed energy generation source these days, owing to increasing demand of clean energy, aging grid infrastructure, and easy fuel availability. The focus on green energy generation along with producing heat for industrial & commercial or residential activities, along with increasing demand of cogeneration application is anticipated to shift trends towards micro turbines. With the growing environmental concerns for global warming, due to burning of fossil fuels, cogeneration application is expected to dominate the micro turbine market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy “Micro Turbine Market 2019 Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4099

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players of the global micro turbine market are Capstone Turbine Corporation (U.S.), FlexEnergy, Inc. (U.S.), Ansaldo Energia S.p.A (Italy), and Brayton Energy LLC. (U.S.), Eneftech Innovation SA (Switzerland), Microturbine Technology BV (the Netherlands), Wilson Solarpower Corporation (U.S.), ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (U.S.), Calnetix Technologies LLC (U.S.), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), and Bladon Jets (Isle of Man) among others.

Micro Turbine Market Segmentation:

The global Micro Turbine Market has been segmented on the basis of application, power rating, end-use and region.

On the basis of application, the industry has been segmented as cogeneration, standby power.

On the basis of power rating, the market has been segmented as 12 kW -50 kW, 50 kW-250 kW, 250 kW-500 kW.

Based on end-use the industry has been segmented as industrial, commercial, residential.

Regional Outlook:

The regional segmentation of the global microturbine market segments the market into continents-based regional markets that are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

The biggest regional market for microturbine is North America, due to growing awareness of carbon footprint and increased consumption of energy in the region. In this region, the biggest country-specific market in this region is the United States of America (USA). The market in the USA is growing due to increased demand for alternative energy sources and possibility of more coal and nuclear power plants to be decommissioned coupled with stringent environmental regulations. After the USA, Canada is the most important market in this region.

In Europe, due to investments in new technology and environmental restraints raised by the government, the industry is focusing on green energy, creating a market for microturbines. In this region, the most significant country-specific markets are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. The most industrialized and hence strongest country-based markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

Intended Audience:

Micro Turbine Manufacturers

Public and Private Operators of Natural Gas Power Plants

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Consultants and Investment Bankers

Distributer & Supplier Companies

End Users

Latest Industry News:

The India launch of Vazirani Shul is at 26 SEP 2018. This electric hypercar from Vazirani Automotive features four electric motors that are powered by a battery pack, one on each wheel. As per requirement, a microturbine starts up and charges the battery pack on the go. 24 SEP 2018

Capstone Turbine Corporation, the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, is set to expand into the combined heat and power (CHP) market with a project to provide thermal and electrical power at a private high school in Arizona. This project includes the installation of the natural gas-fueled microturbine. 17 SEP 2018

Access Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/micro-turbine-market-4099

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]