Motorcycle Lighting Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Motorcycle Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

New avenues in the motorcycle lighting market are a result of ceaseless advances in lighting technologies that ensure the safety of riders. An assortment of new technologies made its advent in this regard, of which LED auxiliary driving lights have gained increasing traction over the past several years in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are making extensive efforts in bringing advancement to make LED auxiliary motorcycle driving lights more versatile to fit different riding styles and fixtures. Such lighting solutions are witnessing substantial uptake among retailers for aftermarket motorcycle accessories. In various parts of the world, the rising demand for replacement motorcycle headlights for improving the safety and visibility for riders is catalyzing the rapid expansion of the market. Customizable lighting patterns have also garnered some steam in the motorcycle lighting market. Multi-color LED lights with expandable kit sizes have also risen in popularity in recent years. The rising demand for smart communication kits in lighting solutions is also expected to boost the motorcycle lighting market.

The growing need for finding out the best combination of size and brightness of motorcycle lighting by aftermarket players will create new avenues for market players to capitalize on, especially in developing and developed markets. One key advancement in the motorcycle lighting market has been the advent of wireless remote controls integrated with lighting solutions and has been fueling prospect of the market. Growing use of wireless remote controls through Bluetooth connectivity is a case in point. The proliferation of engaging lighting patterns for various models of motorcycles by top makers is also reinforcing brighter prospects in the market. Rising incorporation of ultra-bright glow lighting is a case in point. The market will also benefit from the rising popularity of LED underglow lighting, especially in strip lights.

Motorcycle lighting involves the usage of illuminating devices for the purpose of providing visibility to the riders travelling in dark environment. The lighting solution also helps in alerting other drivers, riders and pedestrians about its presence in the low light conditions and bad weather.

Motorcycle Lighting Market: Dynamics

Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. This popularity has led to an improved sales of two wheelers and has witnessed further demand making it as the primary growth driver in the motorcycle lighting market.

Motorcycles, which fall under the medium to low price range bracket are sold to the consumers with factory fitted incandescent lamps for both head lights and tail lights. These lighting solutions wear out quite quickly leading to reduced illumination. This has caused a switch to adopt LED lighting solutions in the aftermarket sales channel witnessing a healthy growing trend of utilizing LED lights in the future. Advancements in the motorcycle lighting also involves selective fitment of adaptive lighting technologies, laser light technology, OLED lighting, etc. which can become standard fitments in the future. Though the prices of these standalone technologies is quite higher as compared to traditional motorcycle lighting solutions, large scale adoption by the OEMs of such technologies can bring down its prices making it more affordable to the consumers.

Though not much of a significant development in the current scenario but the trend of using lighting solutions in areas other than for primary visibility purposes such as aesthetics and decorations has picked up pace especially among the youth is likely to gain foothold in the mainstream market proving opportunities to increase the revenue generated from the motorcycle lighting market.

Motorcycle LightingMarket: Segmentation

Motorcycle LightingMarket can be segmented as follows;

By Product type, the Motorcycle Lighting market can be segmented as:

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Halogen Lamps

Discharge Gas Lamps

Incandescent Lamps

Xenon Lamps

By Application, the Motorcycle Lighting market can be segmented as:

Head Lights

Tail Lights

Turn Signal Lights

Others (Dashboard Lights etc.)

By Sales Channel, the Motorcycle Lighting market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Motorcycle LightingMarket: Regional Outlook

The market value of motorcycle lighting is correlated to the sales of motorcycles taking place on a global level. With a low replacement rate of motorcycle lighting owing to improvement in product life, the original equipment manufacturer takes up a majority of market share in comparison to aftermarket sales channel. From the perspective of regional segmentation, the consumers in highly developed regions such as North America and Western Europe prefer four wheelers over two wheelers owing to high disposable incomes and luxury preferences driving the growth of the motorcycle lighting market at a sluggish pace over the forecast period. The same also holds true for the GCC countries, where the sales of motorcycles is largely overshadowed by the four wheeled vehicle sales bringing up slightly lesser opportunities for the sustenance of the market. In contrast, Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant manufacture and sales of motorcycles especially in China, India and ASEAN countries. The former two countries are considered to be large manufacturers of motorcycles in the world providing ample opportunities for the positive growth of motorcycle lighting market in the upcoming years. Latin America and Eastern Europe have also witnessed large population of motorcycle users, which has been improving at a healthy rate year on year that can attribute to the growth of the said market.

Motorcycle Lighting Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Global Motorcycle Lighting market include:

UM Group

Varroc Group

Fiem Industries Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM GmbH

Lumax Industries Limited

N K Minda Group

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Cobo S.p.A.

Zadi S.p.A.

Rinder India, Pvt. Ltd.

AMPAS Industries Co., Ltd.

MotoLight

ZKW Group

J.W. Speaker Corporation

