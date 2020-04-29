North America is the major user of Scintillators Market due to the U.S. government’s policy to refurbish its security plans

Significant advances in scintillators have taken place in the past few decades. Scintillators are devices that allow scientists to detect particles and other forms of radiation. A scintillator exhibits scintillation, a property of luminescence, when excited by ionizing radiation. Luminescent materials, when struck by an incoming particle, absorb its energy and scintillate. They re-emit the absorbed energy in the form of light. Scintillators usually comprise water clear crystalline materials. These scintillators function better if they contain heavy elements, which are more likely to intercept a gamma ray within the material and absorb its energy.

Scintillators emit a brief pulse of light when hit with an ionizing radiation event (such as an x-ray). The total energy in the pulse of light is directly proportional to the energy of the incident ionizing radiation, thus making it more effective as an energy-dispersive radiation detector, which is useful in spectroscopy. Advantages of scintillators are its ease of sample preparation and ability to carry out more than one labelling experiments simultaneously. Scintillators are subjected to cracking. Additionally, high cost of production and high initial cost of implementation are likely to hamper the scintillators market. The energy transfer process suffers interference are also one of the restraints. Technological advancements are projected to reduce the cost of scintillators.

Scintillators Market: Key Segments

The scintillators market can be classified based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into organic, inorganic, and gaseous. Organic scintillators are aromatic hydrocarbon compounds, which contain benzene ring structures interlinked in different ways. Its luminescence typically reduces within a few nanoseconds. Inorganic scintillators contains electronic band structures found in crystals. It does not contain molecular structure in nature as compared with organic scintillators. Gaseous scintillators require processes due to the de-excitation of single atoms excited by the passage of an incoming particle, which is a very rapid process. Scintillators is used in a wide range of applications such as nuclear power plants, industrial application, health care, and homeland security.

In terms of region, countries in such as India, China, Japan, and Australia are lead the market in Asia Pacific due to the rapid growth of the health care sector. The scintillators market in China is estimated to expand at a substantial pace owing to its actual size and boom in the pharmaceutical industry, which uses scintillators for various purposes. Countries, in Europe, such as France, Germany, and Italy employ scintillators in the nuclear power plants and homeland security. North America is the major user of scintillators due to the U.S. government’s policy to refurbish its security plans. The American Cancer Society has encouraged the usage of scintillators following the rising number of cancer patients that requires scintillators for its use. Demand for scintillators in countries such as Mexico and Brazil in Latin America is rising due to rapid urbanization. Africa is also anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the scintillators market in the next for years.

Scintillators Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the scintillators market include Saint Gobain, Radiation Montoring Devices, Mirion Technologies Inc., Ludlum Measurement Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Zecoret Photonics. These companies are invest in R&D activities to develop and enhance advanced products to cater to various industries.

