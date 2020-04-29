Online Advertising Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Online advertising, also called online marketing or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

It includes email marketing, search engine marketing (SEM), social media marketing, many types of display advertising (including web banner advertising), and mobile advertising. Like other advertising media, online advertising frequently involves both a publisher, who integrates advertisements into its online content, and an advertiser, who provides the advertisements to be displayed on the publisher’s content.

In 2018, the global Online Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Aol

Baidu

Facebook

Google

IAC

Linkedin

Microsoft

Twitter

Yahoo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Classified

Mobile

Digital Video

Lead Generation

Rich Media

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

BFSI

CPG

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)

Transport and Tourism

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Search Engine Marketing

1.4.3 Display Advertising

1.4.4 Classified

1.4.5 Mobile

1.4.6 Digital Video

1.4.7 Lead Generation

1.4.8 Rich Media

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 CPG

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Industrial

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 Retail

1.5.10 Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)

1.5.11 Transport and Tourism

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Advertising Market Size

2.2 Online Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Advertising Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Aol

12.2.1 Aol Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 Aol Revenue in Online Advertising Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aol Recent Development

12.3 Baidu

12.3.1 Baidu Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 Baidu Revenue in Online Advertising Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.4 Facebook

12.4.1 Facebook Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Advertising Introduction

12.4.4 Facebook Revenue in Online Advertising Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Advertising Introduction

12.5.4 Google Revenue in Online Advertising Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Google Recent Development

Continued…….

