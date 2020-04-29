Oppoertunities in the Choline Bitartrate Market : Key Insights and Growth Scenario for 2018-2026

Choline bitartrate is available in three different type choline l-bitartrate, choline d-bitartrate, and choline dl-bitartrate. Choline bitartrate is used in the various health-related problem. It is also used in dietary supplements and animal feed and poultry. Choline bitartrate is also used in the infant formula which is boosting the demand for the product. Bound to the above factors it is expected that the demand for the product would be high during the forecast period.

Choline bitartrate is a chemical compound that is formed by the combination of choline (an essential nutrient) and salt of tartaric acid. Choline is chemically related to vitamin-B and found in many plants and animal organs. It is known by different names such as choline bitartrate, choline chloride, choline citrate, and many other. Choline bitartrate has a better rate of absorption than pure choline.

Choline Bitartrate to Cure Various Health Problems

Choline bitartrate is used to treat various health-related problems such as liver diseases, asthma, neural tube defects. Choline bitartrate is also used to cure cirrhosis and chronic hepatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss, depression, and dementia. As choline is related to vitamin-B12 and Folate, it plays very essential roles in the body. Choline bitartrate has the anti-inflammatory property which helps in protecting the heart and also it is great for post-menopausal women. Due to the various health benefits of choline bitartrate the demand is escalating among the consumer which have a significant impact on the choline bitartrate market. So, by these factors, it is expected that the demand for choline bitartrate would be high in the near future.

Growing consumer’s health awareness is boosting the demand for choline bitartrate globally. Since choline bitartrate is used in healthcare to treat various diseases and also it is used as a dietary supplement. Choline bitartrate is also used in the animal feed. So, new and existing manufacturers of choline bitartrate could focus on manufacturing choline bitartrate for poultry and animal feed as there is a lucrative demand for the feed products in this sector. Also, the growing dietary supplement and infant formula market is expected to boost the demand for choline bitartrate market in the coming years. Bound to the above factors, it is expected that the choline bitartrate market will grow positive during the forecast period.

Global Choline Bitartrate: A Regional Outlook

Globally among all region, the largest producer of choline bitartrate is North America owing to the more number of chemical and pharmaceutical industry in the United States. Other major producers of choline bitartrate are Europe, Asia Pacific. In Europe, Belgium and Germany are the major producers of choline bitartrate. In Asia Pacific Japan, China and India are the largest producers of choline bitartrate. Consumption of choline bitartrate is global. And the market is largely dependent on import and export.