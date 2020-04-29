OVER-THE-TOP (OTT) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Over-the-top TV and video has had a major disruptive effect on the traditional pay TV market. Although the US is the world’s OTT leader and pioneer, there is plenty going on elsewhere – and every country is different.

Over the top (OTT) messaging leaders are rapidly evolving their key mobile messaging application interfaces to new voice and video communications, with revenue dilution implications for carriers worldwide. The progress made in mobile IP voice and video in the past year alone from key OTT players such as Facebook and Google is a clear indication of heightened mobile communications competitive pressure from these new players in 2016 and beyond. OTT players are transforming their communications apps into rich media platforms that serve as social networking hubs, offering a number of media services. Apps built on top of messaging enable users to solve broad problems. Messaging becomes a hub for consuming content and making transactions. Still, we argue that OTT communications providers need partnerships with carriers, to garner scale and differentiation.

This report focuses on the global Over-the-Top (OTT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over-the-Top (OTT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AMAZON

Netflix

Hulu

Apple

Facebook

Akamai Technologies

Google

IBM

LeEco

Limelight Networks

Microsoft

Star India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Spuul

Eros International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VoIP

Text&Image

Video

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 VoIP

1.4.3 Text&Image

1.4.4 Video

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Size

2.2 Over-the-Top (OTT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Over-the-Top (OTT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Over-the-Top (OTT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Over-the-Top (OTT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Over-the-Top (OTT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AMAZON

12.1.1 AMAZON Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.1.4 AMAZON Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AMAZON Recent Development

12.2 Netflix

12.2.1 Netflix Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.2.4 Netflix Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Netflix Recent Development

12.3 Hulu

12.3.1 Hulu Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.3.4 Hulu Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Hulu Recent Development

12.4 Apple

12.4.1 Apple Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.4.4 Apple Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Apple Recent Development

12.5 Facebook

12.5.1 Facebook Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.5.4 Facebook Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.6 Akamai Technologies

12.6.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.6.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Google

12.7.1 Google Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.7.4 Google Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Google Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 LeEco

12.9.1 LeEco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.9.4 LeEco Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 LeEco Recent Development

12.10 Limelight Networks

12.10.1 Limelight Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Over-the-Top (OTT) Introduction

12.10.4 Limelight Networks Revenue in Over-the-Top (OTT) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Limelight Networks Recent Development

