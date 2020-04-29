Ozonator Market: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Ozonator or ozone generator is electronic device, which converts the oxygen into ozone gas. Ozonator contains an electronic corona discharge or an ultraviolet light bulb that convert oxygen to ozone. Indeed, in corona discharge, oxygen is passed through the high voltage electrical field. Further results in breaking of oxygen molecules into charged atoms and then formation ozone gas. The rate of ozone gas produce can be control by adjusting oxygen feed to ozonator. Ozone gas sanitization is better solution than traditional method of chlorine or bromine sanitization, since it is notably improve taste, odor of water while reducing heavy metal content, and killing bacteria and viruses more effectively. Moreover it is environment friendly process, since no by product apart from oxygen. Ozone generator also applicable in car washing, beverage production, cooling towers, bleaching, bottled water and swimming pools and other applications.

The ozonator market is primarily driven by the increased usage of ozonator in application of beverage production, since it offers variety of advantages including prolonged storage life, avoid turbidity, slow souring, get rid of any coloration, avoid non persistent, and non – toxic residue. Moreover ozonator expected to replace conventional clean in place (CIP) methods like steam, chlorine, or caustic with reduction in overall downtime, as result of these factors, growth of the global ozonator market is anticipated during forecast period. With increasing urbanization the demand of water treatment is expected to rise, and further expected to positively influence the adoption rate of environment friendly ozonator for water treatment by many municipal water treatment installations during forecast period. Increasing adoption of ozonator in cooling tower due to per unit cost saving, further expected to contribute to the growth of the global ozonator market during forecast period. Treatment of water in car washing installations is increasingly becoming popular, since it is economically & environmentally beneficial. Moreover, it can solved problem associated with microbiological pathogens, further expected to spur the growth of the global ozonator market during overcast period. However, some of adverse health effect due to high concentration of ozone expected to hinder growth of the global ozonator market during forecast period. This may include irritation of lung tissue, severe asthma symptom, chest pain, shortness of breath, and cough.

The global ozonator market has been segmented based on device type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the global ozonator market can be classified into UV irradiation ozonator, high intensity discharge ozonator and electrolytic type ozonator. Based on application, the global ozonator market can be segmented into water treatment, bleaching, medical & healthcare, aquaculture, and others. The water treatment application expected to hold major portion of global ozonator market. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into pulp & paper, food & beverage, automotive, industrial, medical & healthcare, and others. In terms of region, the global ozonator market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global ozonator market.

Key players operating in the global ozonator market include TOSHIBA, Ozono Elettronica Internazionale, Metawater, MKS, DEL, Oxyzone , Qingdao Guolin Industry, ESCO International, Newland EnTech, Taixing Gaoxin, Koner, Tonglin Technology, Jiuzhoulong, Sankang Envi-tech, Hengdong, OZONIA, Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment, Wedeco, Mitsubishi Electric, and others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global ozonator market over the period of study.

