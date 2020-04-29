Paperboard Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Global Paperboard Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Amcor Limited
ITC Limited
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES
WestRock Company
Evergreen Packaging
RockTenn Company
Smurfit Kappa Group
METSA GROUP
Mondi Group
Clearwater Paper Corporation
Clondalkin Group
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
DS Smith PLC
Sappi Limited
Oji Holdings Corporation
Caraustar
Multi Packaging Solutions
Cascades Inc
STORA ENSO
Shandong Bohui Paper Group
Packaging Corporation of America
International Paper Company
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Paperboard Packaging in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Chipboard
Laminated/Pasted Chipboard
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Healthcare
Food
Education & Stationery
Personal & Health Care
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Paperboard Packaging Market Research Report 2018
1 Paperboard Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paperboard Packaging
1.2 Paperboard Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Chipboard
1.2.4 Laminated/Pasted Chipboard
1.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Paperboard Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Education & Stationery
1.3.5 Personal & Health Care
1.4 Global Paperboard Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Paperboard Packaging (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Paperboard Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Amcor Limited
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Amcor Limited Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ITC Limited
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ITC Limited Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 WestRock Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 WestRock Company Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Evergreen Packaging
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Evergreen Packaging Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 RockTenn Company
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Paperboard Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 RockTenn Company Paperboard Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
