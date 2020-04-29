PASSWORD MANAGEMENT GLOBAL MARKET SYNOPSIS, MARKET SURGE, FUTURE SCOPE, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025
A password manager is typically a software application or a hardware device that is used to store and manage a person’s passwords and strong passwords. Typically all stored passwords are encrypted, requiring the user to create a master password to access all managed passwords.
There are two types of password management. One is Self-serve password reset. Another is Privileged password management. Self-service password reset software enables users who forgot their password or triggered an intruder lockout to authenticate using another mechanism and resolve their own problem, without calling an IT help desk. Privileged password management is a type of password management used to secure the passwords for login IDs that have elevated security privileges.
In 2018, the global Password Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Password Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Password Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avatier
Ca Technologies
Core Security
Dell Sonicwall
Fastpass Corp
Hitachi ID Systems
IBM
NetIQ
Microsoft
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Self-Service Password Reset
Privileged User Password Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Small-Sized Businesses
Medium-Sized Businesses
Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Password Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Password Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
