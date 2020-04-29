Pasta Machine Market Growth and Production Forecast till 2026

Pasta is an extruded Italian food consumed all over the world. Various types of pasta such as lasagne, spaghetti, macaroni, udon, dumpling ravioli, orzo, and fusilli are consumed across the globe. Demand for pasta machines has increased due to people’s busy schedules, insufficient time for food preparation, and increase in consumption of pasta all over the world. On the other hand, preparing pasta manually might be a time consuming. Therefore, consumers are opting for quality pasta maker. A pasta machine is a kitchen appliance designed for producing a large quantity of pasta. It is available in two modes of operation: manual roller and motor operated electric roller. Worldwide, consumers are opting for motor operated electric roller owing to its advantageous robotic capabilities. Pasta machines consists of a clamp, rollers, motor, and attachments with accessories such as cutters, disks, and stuffers. Pasta machines are preferred for their multiple benefits such as ease in processing of pasta, consumption of low fuel, and ability to manufacture in bulk quantity. Rise in consumption of pasta is expected to drive demand for pasta machines during the forecast period.

Major factors propelling the pasta machine market globally are ease in usage; consumption of less fuel; less time consumed for preparation of pasta; and availability of appliance with multiple use accessories such as extruders, cutters, and specialized electronic features. However, high cost of maintenance and high prices of equipment are likely to restrain the pasta machine market. Nevertheless, the pasta machine market also offers opportunities in terms of expansion in food services, innovation, and technological advancements in the appliance.

The global pasta machine market has been segmented based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the pasta machine market has been segmented into manual pasta roller and automatic pasta roller. The electric pasta machines segment has been further divided into floor model, mid-size model, and personal model. Based on end-user, the global pasta machine market has been segmented into commercial kitchen and household kitchen. Automated pasta machines are primarily used in commercial kitchens and light portable manual pasta rollers in household. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online channel and offline channel.

Based on region, the global pasta machine market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, usage of automated pasta makers is high owing to strict regulations for having safety kitchen appliances. Pasta is a popular Italian food consumed throughout Europe. Demand for pasta machines has increased rapidly in residences as well as commercial kitchens in the region due to high consumption of pasta. Asia Pacific is fast adopting western food such as pasta. Increase in demand for pasta in cafeterias, hotels, quick-service restaurants, and full-service restaurants is driving the pasta machine market in the region. Middle East & Africa is also adapting to popular trends in food services and entertainment. This has led to a rise in demand for pasta machines in the region. Demand for pasta machines is also on the rise in South America.

New entrants with innovative designs are driving the usage of pasta machines in the food services industry across the globe. The prominent players in the electric pasta maker industry have innovative products. Major players operating in the pasta machine market are Gourmia, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Imperia & Monferrina S.p.a., Jiuyoung Co. Ltd, Zhongshan Kerisson Home Appliance Co. Ltd, kitchenaid, Marcato S. r.l, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., Weston brands LLC, ITALGI S.r.l., Ningbo Ambel Household Appliance Co. Ltd, and Cucinapro, eurodib among others.