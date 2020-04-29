PLM IN CONSUMER GOODS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of PLM in Consumer Goods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of PLM in Consumer Goods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global PLM in Consumer Goods market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Product lifecycle management (PLM) software is used in several lifecycle stages of product development.

The need for effective collaboration among various business units as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the PLM software market in the coming years.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the PLM in Consumer Goods market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of PLM in Consumer Goods include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the PLM in Consumer Goods include

Aras

Autodesk

Centric Software

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

AllCAD

ANSYS

Arahne

ARText

Audaces

BONTEX

CadCam Technology

Market Size Split by Type

CAD

CFD

cPDM

DM

EDA

FEA

NC

Market Size Split by Application

Clothing Industry

Daily Necessities

Cosmetics

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

South Africa

