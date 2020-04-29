Polyp Biopsy 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
Polyps are abnormal tissue growths that most often look like small, flat bumps or tiny mushroom like stalks. Most polyps are small and less than half an inch wide. Most polyps are benign, meaning they’re noncancerous. But because they are due to abnormal cell growth, they can eventually become malignant, or cancerous. Doctor can help determine if the growth is a polyp by performing a biopsy. This involves taking a small sample of tissue and testing it for the presence of cancerous cells.
The specific type of procedure used to obtain a sample will depend on where the polyp or polyps are located, as well as their size and number. The different procedures include colonoscopy for polyps located in the large bowel, colposcopy for polyps located in the vagina or cervix, eophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) for polyps located in the gastrointestinal tract and laryngoscopy for polyps located in the nose, throat, or vocal cords.
In 2018, the global Polyp Biopsy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Polyp Biopsy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Polyp Biopsy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Angiotech
Cardinal Health
Carefusion Corporation
Cigna
C.R. Bard
Devicor Medical Products
DTR Medical
Hologic
INRAD
Olympus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Colonoscopy
Colposcopy-Directed Biopsy
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
Laryngoscopy
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Research Laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Polyp Biopsy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Polyp Biopsy development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
