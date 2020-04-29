Popcorn Market Analysis by Key Business Priorities, Competitive Landscape, Vendor Assessment Forecast up to 2026

In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding healthy food eating habit is further encouraging many to eat healthy foods. Moreover, the popcorn are included under the category of healthy foods as they are made of corn; they also need less time to cook. These factors further expected to supplement growth of this market in the years to come. Increasing hectic and busy lifestyles of the global population has encouraged individuals to adopt significant solutions such as ready-to-cook food. This has caused a reduction in the over the traditional method of cooking. Such a change in lifestyles is significantly boosting growth of the global popcorn market in the coming years.

The global popcorn market is categorized on the basis of commercial and household

Global Popcorn Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising disposable income along with growing concerns about consumption of healthy diets is propelling expansion in the popcorn market in the coming years. An increase in the standard of living is another aspect largely contributing towards the market growth in the coming years. An increasing number of commercial places for example, stadiums, movie theatres, and multiplexes in developing regions is stimulating demand for the global popcorn market in the foreseeable future too. The various benefits associated with the products makes consumers prefer comparatively healthy foods such as popcorn, therefore driving growth in the global popcorn market during the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing usage of microwave as household products another factor triggering growth in this market in the near future.

Global Popcorn Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, North America is likely to dominate global popcorn market. Increase in production of corn in various economies such as Iowa, Illinois, Indiana in the U.S. is likely to boost growth of this market in the coming years. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing popularity of eating snacks such as popcorn in theatres, public place and during the event is likely to stimulate the global popcorn market’s expansion in the next few years.

Global Popcorn Market: Companies Mentioned

This section of the report offers a brief analysis about the major players functioning in the global popcorn market. A large number of players operating in the regional and international market demonstrate a substantially fragmented structure. Some of the key players are Quinn Foods LLC, Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., The Hershey Company,Eagle Family Foods Group LLC (Popcorn, Indiana LLC), Propercorn, Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (Diamond Food), and Conagra Brands, Inc. The manufacturers are highly focused towards strategic partnerships in order to gain foothold in the global popcorn market in the near future.