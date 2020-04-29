Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Business Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2019 – Siemens, Philips, Hitachi, GE Healthcare” to its huge collection of research reports.



Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device are widely sold in hospitals, clinic and others. The most proportion of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is sold in hospitals, and the consumption value market share in 2016 is about 71%.

Market competition is intense. GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Hitachi, and Toshiba Medical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

Hitachi

Toshiba Medical

Ultra Solutions

Block Imaging

Providian Medical

Agito Medical

LBN Medical

Soma Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

X-Ray System

Ultrasound System

CT System

MRI System

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

