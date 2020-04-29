Sewage Pumps Market – Key Players are KSB Group, Netzsch, Xylem, Tramco Pump Company, Gorman-Rupp, Grundfos, KBS, KPR’S Pumps

Sewage pumps are type of centrifugal pumps that enable solid wastes to pass through the pump without clogging. These pumps are used to transfer sewage solids and liquids from one place to another, especially in residential applications. Sewage pumps are often installed at the lowest point of the sewage basin.

Growing industrialization, accompanied by increasing public and private construction activities, has propelled the demand for sewage pumps across the globe. In addition, use of advanced water pumping solutions in various applications is also driving the growth of the sewage pumps market. Furthermore, flood damage prevention, reduction of threat of mold and mildew, and prevention of risk of fire are driving the growth of the sewage pumps market. Moreover, infrastructural development, followed by rapid urbanization, is augmenting the demand for sewage pumps across the world. Developing countries are undertaking mass infrastructural development activities to attract investors and international organizations for business, thereby increasing the demand for sewage pumps. Furthermore, advantages such as energy efficiency, low noise generation, and waterproofing are adding to the demand for sewage pumps in the global market.

A major factor boosting the sale of sewage pumps worldwide is the growth of the wastewater management industry. The waste water management industry is growing at a fast pace. With increase in environmental awareness, governments and municipal corporations in various countries are focusing on development of infrastructure for proper management of waste water and for providing safe drinking water to people. However, the demand for constant maintenance and support at a minimal cost adds up to the overall cost, which in turn affects the growth of the sewage pumps market growth.

The global sewage pumps market can be segmented based on product, voltage, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into submersible pumps, effluent pumps, solid handling pumps, and grinder pumps. Effluent pumps are commonly used in small on-site systems. These are designed to pump the effluent flowing out of a septic tank. Submersible pumps dominate the sewage pumps market worldwide. Increasing deep water exploration activities and subsea operations offers lucrative opportunities to the submersible pumps segment. However, high cost of submersible pumps as compared to that of conventional ones is acting as a restraint to the growth of the segment. Based on voltage, the global sewage pumps market can be bifurcated into 115 Volts, 230 Volts, 460 Volts, and 575 Volts. In terms of application, the market can be classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. By region, the global sewage pumps market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading share of the global market due to rapid urbanization and growing infrastructural activities in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. Furthermore, other factors such as agricultural and industrial spending in most of the countries in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the demand for sewage pumps in the region during the forecast period.

The global sewage pumps market is highly competitive due to presence of a large number of players worldwide. Sewage pumps manufacturers are focusing on offering innovative solutions with advanced efficiency and features and are expanding into the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa through joint-ventures, mergers and acquisitions in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. Key players operating in the global sewage pumps market include Nanjing Lanshen Pump, Ebara Corporation, Tsurumi Pump, Kulkarni Pumps, Xylem, Inc., Sulzer AG, KSB Group, Netzsch, Xylem, Tramco Pump Company, Gorman-Rupp, Grundfos, KBS, KPR’S Pumps, Zoeller Pump Company, ProMinent, Baker Hughes, and Pedrollo.