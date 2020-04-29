Solvent Naphtha Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Solvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

Scope of the Report:USA is the leading supplier of solvent naphtha, the production of which reached 1817 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 24.71% of the total global market. China, Europe, and Northeast Asia are also important supply region of solvent. Generally, the supply and demand of solvent naphtha has been stable in the global market, despite the dramatic decrease of supply in China. Despite the global economic recovery and the improvement in downstream demand, the China solvent naphtha industry is still overcapacity. And the increasingly stricter environment requirement and higher consumption tax also restrict the development of the industry. Some companies were forced to cut back production even close down some manufacturing bases. Sinopec and CNPC has sharply decreased the supply volume of solvent naphtha during the past 5 years.

The top players cover Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips and SK etc., which are playing important roles in global Solvent Naphtha market. The Top 3 players in global market was 30.53% in 2017, while the share of top 5 players was 38.24%. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Paints & Coatings accounted for the largest market with about 27.51% of the global consumption for solvent naphtha in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. With over 16.56% share of in the solvent naphtha market, Rubber & Resin was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of solvent naphtha is also unstable. In the next few years, we predict that price will increase as the cost of crude oil has been hiking. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Solvent Naphtha is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 9710 million US$ in 2024, from 7200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solvent Naphtha in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ShellExxonMobilTotalChevron PhillipsSKCalumetIdemitsuBPDowCitgoRelianceKAPCOMitsubishiCEPSAGanga RasayanieJX Nippon Oil & EnergyNesteCPC CorporationGulf Chemicals and Industrial OilsSinopecCNPCJiangsu HualunChangshu Alliance ChemicalSuzhou Jiutai Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paraffin Solvent

CycloParaffin Solvent

C9 Solvent

C10 Solvent

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Solvent Naphtha Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Paraffin Solvent

1.2.2 CycloParaffin Solvent

1.2.3 C9 Solvent

1.2.4 C10 Solvent

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Paints & Coatings

1.3.2 Agro Chemicals

1.3.3 Rubber & Resin

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Industrial Cleaning

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Shell2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shell Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ExxonMobil2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Total2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Total Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Chevron Phillips2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Chevron Phillips Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SK2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SK Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Calumet2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Calumet Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Idemitsu2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Solvent Naphtha Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Idemitsu Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

