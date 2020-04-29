Space Vehicles and Guided Missiles Manufacturing Market : Latest Market Research Report Announced In Global Industry To 2022

Global space vehicles and guided missiles manufacturing market is registering strong growth due to rapid economic growth, rising military tensions globally and rising investments in space observation by both public and private organizations.

The market for space vehicles and guided missiles reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 andis expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020.

The market for space vehicles and guided missiles manufacturing is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA Holdings SAS, Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, and others.

Guided missiles accounted for the largest share of the market for space vehicles and guided missiles in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is also projected to come from guided missiles which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included economic growth, technological advancements and highdemand for military and aerospace equipment from countries and companies. Asia pacific is the largest market for space vehicles and guided missiles, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, and North America. Going forward, the middle east is expected to witness the fastest growth in the space vehicles and guided missiles manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the space vehicles and guided missilesmanufacturing market. India and Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations, high investment costs and space debris.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the space vehicles and guided missiles market by type. Product type include space vehicles and guided missiles manufacturing.

Report Includes:

– 96 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Russia, USA, Brazil, and South Africa

– Coverage of space vehicles based on type of spacecraft, such as orbiter, atmospheric probe, and lander spacecraft

– Information about the role of 3D printing technology in the manufacture of rocket parts

– Insight into the government initiatives, regulatory bodies, and major associations representing the space vehicles and guided missiles industry

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, MBDA Holdings SAS, Raytheon Company and The Boeing Company

