Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in Tara Gum Market by 2020

aesalpinia spinosa, which is also known as Tara, is a leguminous tree that is widely found in Peru. Tara gum, which is derived from this tree, finds common usage as a natural food additive. The substance is procured by finely grinding to a powder the endosperm of Caesalpinia spinosa seeds. Thus, Tara gum market is a powder characterized by white to yellowish color and solubility in hot water. The powder is also soluble in cold water, but only moderately. Chemically, tara gum is composed of polysaccharides. The polysaccharides contained in tara gum have a high galactomannan content.

The use of tara gum is boosted by the fact that the Food Chemicals Codex has approved it as an additive for food products. In the food industry, tara gum is added to thicken and stabilize various products. In some regions, the tara gum is also commonly known as Peruvian carob. This is because certain properties of tara gum are close in nature to the properties displayed by carob beans as well as guar gum. Both of the latter are used extensively in various countries.

The demand for tara gum has risen rapidly over the years in the food industry, especially in low-fat and low-calorie beverages and foods. It has become a popular ingredient in blends as well. Besides these applications, the ingredient is also used in making ice cream, cheese, bakery products, sauces and dressings, desserts, yogurt, baby food, and ready soups. All of these varied uses of tara gum will are helping to make it an important ingredient in the F&B industry, which has grown at a significant pace in recent years. Growth will also be fostered by the increasing usage of tara gum in the bakery and confectionary sector.

The worldwide market for tara gum can be broadly segmented basis applications into the following segments: sauces and condiments (ketchup and mayonnaise, salad dressings, and bakery, which is further segmented into cakes and pastries), processed fruit and vegetables, and dairy. The global tara gum market is likewise segmented basis F&B applications to include the following segments: liquid milk, frozen desserts, water-based flavored drinks, prepared dishes, mixed foods, and sauces and condiments. The cosmetic industry is also an application segment of the tara gum market.

The heightened demand for low-cal and low-fat foods is helping intensify the demand for tara gum in every major national market. Another market dynamic that will work in favor of the global tara gum market is the rising guar gum prices, which has created a favorable environment for the global tara gum market. Tara gum has widely been accepted as a close substitute of guar gum. In addition to this factor, the briskly escalating demand for tara gum in the worldwide F&B industry will foster tara gum demand, thus bolstering this market’s growth over the forecast period. The demand from the baby food segment will also augur well for the growth of the global tara gum market.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into: Japan, Asia-Pacific region, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report finds that Latin America accounted for the largest share in this market on account of the abundant availability of raw material required for producing tara gum. The use of tara gum has only recently gained momentum in Asia and the Middle East and Africa. It is expected to grow rapidly in the futurein APAC.