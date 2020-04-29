The Demand for Anti-Aging Products Will Boost the Growth of the Skincare Packaging Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzed the skincare packaging market in its recent report titled “Skincare Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027.” In terms of market value, the global skincare packaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The global beauty & personal care market is experiencing impressive growth and is estimated to be around US$ 450 Bn in 2018. In the global beauty & personal care market, skincare products are anticipated to be the largest segment in terms of market value and accounts for nearly US$ 110 Bn in 2018. The developments such as organic skincare products and introduction of new brands fuel the demand for skincare packaging products.

In the global skincare packaging market, strong growth in demand for high barrier plastic bottle and jar skincare packaging solutions has been observed over the past few years owing to the cost effective shelf-life enhancer. Europe is estimated to be the largest marketplace for skincare packaging as many cosmetics and personal care manufacturers are based in the region. The increasing concern regarding skin health among millennial, entry of key packaging leaders in the skincare packaging market, and improved spending power of consumers are some of the key drivers for the Asia Pacific skincare packaging market.

In this report, Transparency Market Research has presented the strategies of the key players tracked by an analysis of the current developments related to the skincare packaging product segments by these manufacturers. To provide a comparative analysis of the profiled manufacturers of the skincare packaging products, a competitive landscape is provided in the report.

Global skincare packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and skincare products.

China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand are the key participants in the Asia Pacific skincare packaging market. China and India cosmetics packaging market is estimated to witness impressive growth due to the introduction of new skincare products for millennial. Owing to the increased competition among key players for producing innovative and aesthetic skincare packaging at a low cost, Chinese and Indian skincare packaging manufacturers are focusing more on research and development. This market scenario will play a major role in increasing the demand for skincare packaging in the future. The key players of skincare packaging market from Europe and North America geographies are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region.

The European skincare packaging market is analyzed by studying prominent countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Online sales of cosmetic products are trending among European consumers, which makes it essential to produce packaging with strong aesthetic appeal. The North American skincare packaging market is divided into the United States and Canada.

The key manufacturers operating in the global skincare packaging market include ABC Packaging Ltd., Albea S.A., Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, Aptar Group, Inc., Coverpla S.A., Essel Propack Ltd., Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd., RPC Group Plc, Saverglass sas, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Swallowfield Plc, and The Packaging Company.

