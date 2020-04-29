WASTE HEAT TO POWER MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power.

Energy intensive industrial processes—such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns—all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity.

In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M .

The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Waste Heat to Power will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Heat to Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Steam Rankine Cycle

Organic Rankine Cycles

Kalina Cycle

Segmentation by application:

Chemical Industry

Metal Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3421870-2018-2023-global-waste-heat-to-power-consumption-market-report

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens

GE

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Ormat

MHI

Exergy

ElectraTherm

Dürr Cyplan

GETEC

CNBM

DaLian East

E-Rational

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Heat to Power consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Waste Heat to Power market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Heat to Power manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Heat to Power with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waste Heat to Power submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Waste Heat to Power Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Waste Heat to Power Segment by Type

2.2.1 Steam Rankine Cycle

2.2.2 Organic Rankine Cycles

2.2.3 Kalina Cycle

2.3 Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Waste Heat to Power Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chemical Industry

2.4.2 Metal Manufacturing

2.4.3 Oil and Gas

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Waste Heat to Power by Players

3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Waste Heat to Power Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Waste Heat to Power by Regions

4.1 Waste Heat to Power by Regions

4.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Waste Heat to Power Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Waste Heat to Power Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Waste Heat to Power Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Heat to Power Consumption Growth

………….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.1.3 Siemens Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Siemens News

12.2 GE

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.2.3 GE Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 GE News

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.3.3 ABB Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ABB News

12.4 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.4.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Amec Foster Wheeler News

12.5 Ormat

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.5.3 Ormat Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ormat News

12.6 MHI

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.6.3 MHI Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 MHI News

12.7 Exergy

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.7.3 Exergy Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Exergy News

12.8 ElectraTherm

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.8.3 ElectraTherm Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 ElectraTherm News

12.9 Dürr Cyplan

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.9.3 Dürr Cyplan Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Dürr Cyplan News

12.10 GETEC

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

12.10.3 GETEC Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 GETEC News

12.11 CNBM

12.12 DaLian East

12.13 E-Rational

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3421870-2018-2023-global-waste-heat-to-power-consumption-market-report

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com