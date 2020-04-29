Why Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market is Projected to Witness a Staggering Growth During 2016 – 2024

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Overview

This report provides strategic analysis of the global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types of PDU, power phases, applications of PDUs in various industry verticals and in-depth scrutiny of the PDU market across different geographic segments. The major objective of a PDU is to provide power to various network components of a server rack present in a data center. Modern PDUs has functionalities such as a display of power input and output, controlling of power usage through remote monitoring, alarm sensors for alerting any deviation from standard power consumption. PDU models having high amperage plugs can provide multiple low amperage outlets from high amperage outlets. Certain new PDUs such as standalone PDUs are being deployed by military forces, which account for a very niche market. Growing need of data centers to optimize power consumption and the increasing cost of power have led to the need for effective and monitored power distribution. This has led to the increase in the demand for PDUs.

The report also breaks down and reviews the various factors impacting the market growth, which can be appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market drivers are further segmented into supply side drivers, demand side drivers and economic drivers. These factors help to determine the various existing trends and their impact on the market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the PDU market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global PDU market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2016 to 2024.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global PDU market is primarily driven by an increase in the amount of data generated globally. Growing population across the globe, in turn, is increasing the amount of data being generated across various sectors such as Telecom & IT and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, among others. Generation of data is triggered by multiple factors such as an increase in penetration of process automation in the power industry, rising volume of unstructured data from operations and increase in volume of machine sensor data among others. Increasing volume of data has automatically increased the demand for data centers across the globe. Furthermore, the overall economic growth, increase in the number of internet users and increasing preference for online shopping globally has increased the demand for data centers. Additionally, increased acceptance of cloud computing and virtualization across all industry verticals globally has also increased the demand for data centers. The increase in demand for data centers has positively impacted the PDU market.

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Key Segments

The global power distribution unit (PDU) market, by power phase, has been divided into two types: single phase and three phase. The global power distribution unit (PDU) market, by types, has been divided into basic, metered, monitored, switched and others. The global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market, by applications has been divided into telecommunication & information technology (Telecom & IT), banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, energy, and others. The global market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The market revenue for PDU has been provided in terms of (USD Million), along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and their market share to aid in strategic decision making. The market attractiveness analysis and company market share analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, industry competition and strategies adopted by market leaders.

Some of the leading players in the market are Cyber Power Systems (Taiwan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Raritan Inc. (U.S.), Tripp Lite (US), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.), Server Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Enlogic Systems LLC. (UK), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Schneider Electric (France) among others.

The report segments the global PDU market as:

PDU market, by Types

Basic

Metered

Monitored

Switched

Others

PDU market, by Power phase

Single phase

Three Phase

PDU market, by Applications:

Telecom & IT

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

Energy

Others

Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market, by Geography: The market is segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

