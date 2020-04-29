Wound Bandages Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Wound healing is a dynamic process which needs appropriate environment to stimulate healing. Nowadays more than 3000 products have been innovated to promote wound healing by considering various types of characteristics of wounds. A bandage is a piece of material such as a tape or cloth that is used to cover and bind up wounds by applying the technique of pressure, which controls bleeding. A bandage is also used to support strains and sprains and is wrapped around the joints for wound compression.

Based on product, the global Wound Bandages Market can be classified into elastic bandages, compression bandages, adhesive bandages, liquid bandages, and others. The adhesive bandages segment is projected to account for a significant share of the wound bandages market in the near future due to increase in the number of recreational activities in all age groups of people, which leads to a rise in the number of cuts and scratches. In terms of end-user, the global wound bandages market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, ambulatory surgical centers, home health care, and others. The clinics segment is expected to constitute a considerable share of the wound bandages market during the forecast period because both acute and chronic injury cases are largely treated at clinics due to the availability of advanced treatment in the setups.

Rise in the number of injuries, surgeries, and trauma and burn cases is anticipated to drive the global wound bandages market. Moreover, increase in the incidence of cut injuries and laceration among children, rise in preference of physicians for compression therapy in the treatment of venous leg ulcers, and increase in preference of patients for cost-effective dressings and reduced risk of infection are projected to drive the wound bandages market. However, high prices of newly launched and technologically advanced wound care bandages is anticipated to hamper the wound bandages market during the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48585

In terms of region, the global wound bandages market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global wound bandages market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global wound bandages market during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of injuries (cuts, scrapes, scratches, etc.) among people due to accident. According to a report of The National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, every year more than 3 million people visited the emergency department of hospitals in the U.S. due to foot and ankle injury. Moreover, many independent studies have revealed that every year more than 3.5 million children under the age of 14 receive medical treatment for sports injuries in the U.S.

Rise in the incidence of workplace injuries, falls, burns, etc. across Europe is projected to propel the wound bandages market in the region. According to Health and Safety Executive data, 2014, the incidence of workplace injury in France was 3.14 per 100,000. Increase in awareness about wound dressing products such as bandages, which prevent contamination of wounds by holding the dressing in position and prevent and control hemorrhages, is projected to drive the wound bandages market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increase in patient awareness about self-treatment to cure cuts and injuries is estimated to drive the wound bandages market in Asia Pacific. Rise in the prevalence of accidents and cut injuries, availability of advanced wound products, improved health care infrastructure, and rise in awareness about the risk of infection from wounds are likely to propel the wound bandages market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=48585

Major players operating in the global wound bandages market include Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Moberg Pharma North America, and Cardinal Health.