2019 Prebiotics Market– Beneo, Sensus, Cosucra, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Ingredion, Nissin, NFBC

Avid interest in unlocking higher health value of dietary probiotic, especially for GI conditions has fueled consumers’ interest in the prebiotics market. Growing availability of over-the-counter products with promising benefits in various health conditions underpins the revenue generating potential. However, therapeutic use of probiotics is still to pick momentum, which will come only with more research and growing public interest. The global prebiotics market is expected to exceed valuation of US$2.9 bn by 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Prebiotics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Prebiotics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.

Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child’s gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.

In this report, we only include prebiotics.

Global Prebiotics market size will increase to 2970 Million US$ by 2025, from 2350 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Prebiotics.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Prebiotics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Prebiotics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Beneo

Sensus

Cosucra

Friesland Campina Domo

Yakult Pharmaceutical

Ingredion

Nissin

NFBC

Clasado BioSciences

Tate & Lyle

Danisco

Wacker

Roquette

Beghin Meiji

Baolingbao

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

QHT

Hayashiabara

Longlive



Prebiotics Breakdown Data by Type

Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

Others



Prebiotics Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Prebiotics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Prebiotics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Prebiotics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

