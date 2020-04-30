2019 Roller Bearing Market —SKF, Schaeffler, NSK, NTN, JTEKT, Timken, C&U, LYC

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Roller Bearing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Roller Bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylinders (rollers) to maintain the separation between the moving parts of the bearing (as opposed to using balls as the rolling element). The purpose of a roller bearing is to reduce rotational friction and support radial and axial loads. Compared to ball bearings, roller bearings can support heavy radial loads and limited axial loads (parallel to the shaft).



Scope of the Report:

Roller Bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylinders (rollers) to maintain the separation between the moving parts of the bearing. The primary end market for this type of bearing is the industrial and automotive industry. In 2015, demand from general and heavy machine industry contributed 61.21% share, followed by Automotive with 20.98% share. Commonly, roller bearings can be divided into many types, tapered roller bearing, cylindrical roller bearings, needle roller bearings and others. Among these types, tapered roller bearing is the most basic and widely used one. In 2015, production of tapered roller bearing reached to 9242 million units.

The worldwide market for Roller Bearing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 24900 million US$ in 2024, from 21300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Roller Bearing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SKF

Schaeffler

NSK

NTN

JTEKT

Timken

C&U

LYC

Nachi

NMB

TMB

ZWZ

RBC Bearings

HRB

ZXY

Wanxiang Qianchao



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Taper Roller Bearing

Cylindrical Roller Bearing

Needle Roller Bearing

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

General and Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Others



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Roller Bearing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roller Bearing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roller Bearing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Roller Bearing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Roller Bearing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Roller Bearing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roller Bearing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

