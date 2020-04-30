2024 Flight Seat Market: Is Booming Across The Globe Exlored In Latest Research

There has been a huge transition in the technology of flight seat manufacturing and the materials and components used for the production of seats of aircrafts. The type and quality of seats vary from commercial, private, cargo, and military aircrafts. Seating comfort and safety in flight seats are major concerns for all airline companies. Therefore, flight seat manufacturing companies undertake huge efforts in the form of research and development to manufacture the best in class flight seats that comply with all regulations set up by the aviation industry. The flight seats of today not only ensure safety and comfort but also act as an informational tool.

Most aircraft seats are fitted with mini-sized monitors, which allow passengers to access Internet, watch movies, listen music, and many more activities. In addition, trays are fitted in seats for eating and reading purpose. There are not much options of the type of seats in the economy class of aircrafts but in the business class there are numerous options such as recliners, suites, and other classes. Manual reclining of seats is available for all classes in aircrafts, where the passenger can have better comfort by manually inclining the seat to a certain angle as per his/her comfort level.

The major driving factor for the global flight seat market is the mandatory government regulations, ensuring proper safety and security in aircrafts. In addition, growth in the aviation sector, increase in production of aircrafts across the globe, high disposable income of consumers, and rise in investments in flight seats by manufacturing companies are set to bolster growth of the flight seat market globally. Moreover, high penetration of flight seat manufacturers in emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America and growth in trade and tourism across the world are other vital reasons propelling the growth of this market.

The flight seat market is segmented by aircraft seating type, application type, and component. The aircraft seating type segment can be classified into traditional economy, economy plus, skycouch, recliner, cradle sleeper, fully flat, herringbone aisle access, sofa-set aisle access, first class aisle access, super first class suite, seat plus bed suite, and others. By application type, the market can be segregated as airliner, cargo aircraft, executive jet, helicopter, and others. The component segment can be classified into polyurethane foam, Kevlar or Nomex, fabric, and leather.

In terms of revenue, Europe holds the prime market share of global flight seat followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected a significant growth rate during the forecast period. There has been exponential growth of the flight seat market in countries such as China and India in the past five years. This is attributed to the growth in the aviation industry and rise in demand for new aircrafts due to the rate of increase in air travel.

The flight seat market in Europe and Latin America is moderately saturated, considering low penetration of flight seat manufacturers in the regions. However, the flight seat market is expected to continue to be stable throughout the forecast period. The Middle East market is purely driven by the demands from three of the major airline companies of the world established in the region, which are Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Emirates. The African and Latin American flight seat markets have huge potential and are considered key markets for the future.

The key players operating in the flight seat market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), B/E Aerospace (U.S.), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Acro Aircraft Seating (U.K.), Aviointeriors S.p.A. (Italy), ZIM Flugsitz GmbH (Germany), and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. (U.K.).