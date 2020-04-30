Activated Carbon Market Growth In Water & Wastewater Treatment and Gas & Air Treatment to 2026

Activated carbon is a carbonaceous, extremely porous adsorptive medium with a complex structure composed primarily of carbon atoms. Atoms are linked together by random cross-linkages in an activated carbon. Various raw materials such as coconut shell, wood, and coal are used in the manufacture of activated carbon. It can also be manufactured using less conventional raw materials such as peat, olive stones, fruit pits, petroleum pitch, synthetic polymers, waste cellulose materials, and scrap tires. Activated carbon can be manufactured using one of the two methods: steam activation process and chemical activation process. Of these, steam activation is widely used for the production of activated carbon.

Activated carbon can be produced in different forms such as powder, granular, extruded, and others (including honeycombs and fibers). More than 40% of activated carbon is produced in the granular form across the globe. The adsorptive capacity of granular activated carbon makes it ideal for removal of a variety of contaminants from water, air, liquids, and gases. Granular activated carbon can also be reactivated with thermal oxidation. It can be used multiple times for the same application. Powdered activated carbon is also produced in large quantities globally. More than 35% of activated carbon is produced in the powder form across the globe. Powdered activated carbon is primarily used in water & wastewater treatment application due to its porous structure. It is ideal for removal of contaminants from the water.

Activated carbon is employed extensively in various applications in different sectors. More than 35% of activated carbon produced globally is used for water & wastewater treatment. Activated carbon is employed in water treatment due to various uses such as improvement of taste and odor and reduction of chlorine and catalytic growth. In water & wastewater treatment application, it is used primarily in municipal water treatment, environmental water treatment, and wastewater management in residential water purification. Activated carbon is also employed in the treatment of gases and chemicals. It is made from coal or coconut shell and is designed to perform as adsorbent to remove smaller ranges of particle size. Thus, it is widely used in gas and chemicals. Around 30% of activated carbon produced globally is used in the air & gas treatment application. Activated carbon is employed in industrial air treatment in order to capture toxic air pollutants such as primary volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from petroleum plants, manufacturing operations, and chemical processing plants. Activated carbon is also employed in food & beverages, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, automotive, and others (including personal care and gold metal catalyst).

The global activated carbon market can be anticipated to expand at a CAGR more than 8.0% to reach around US$ 6.0 Bn by 2026. Rise in need of water filtration process and increase in demand for activated carbon in the air purification process are expected to drive the activated carbon market during forecast period. Governments across the globe are spreading awareness about health risks associated with drinking impure water. Various countries such as India and China are investing significantly in water filtration plants.

In terms of form, the granular segment holds major share of the global activated carbon market. The segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Adsorptive capacity of granular activated carbon and increasing demand for the carbon in various applications are key factors anticipated to propel the demand for granular activated carbon during the forecast period. In terms of raw material, the coal-based segment accounted for key share of the market in 2017. The coconut shell-based segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the lower cost and effective production capacity. In terms of application, the water & wastewater treatment segment held major share of the market in 2017. The segment is estimated to remain dominant during forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific held prominent share of the global activated carbon market in 2017. Increase in demand for activated carbon in various applications such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment in India and China is driving the activated carbon market in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to remain a dominant region of the market during the forecast period. North America and Europe held key share of the global activated carbon market in 2017. The market in these regions is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for water treatment application and regulations associated with mercury emission control are likely to fuel the demand for activated carbon in North America and Europe. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during forecast period. GCC is expected to be a dominant region of the market in Middle East & Africa during forecast the period. Lower availability of resources of drinking water and pollution due to large presence of refineries have created the need for proper utilization of water. This, in turn, is driving the demand for activated carbon in GCC.