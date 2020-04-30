Additive Masterbatch Market – Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026

Additive masterbatch has enhance the properties of plastic. Plastic carry the property of water resistance, scratch resistance chemical residence, additive masterbatch is enhancing the same. The rising demand of plastic durability is driving the additive market grow. The flame retardant additive masterbatch is significant for fire avoidance in the respective industries. While processing plastic flame retardant are mixed to get flame retardant property additive masterbatch. The increasing demand of plastic material in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and other industry raising the market of additive masterbatch market. The additive masterbatch application can be in various forms like color plastic bag, plastic toys, sheet, wrap basket, lids pipes and others.

Additive Masterbatch Market: Segmentation

The global demand of additive masterbatch can be segmented on the basis of product type, by carrier resin, end use and region basis. Product type can be further segmented into antimicrobial, antioxidant, flame retardants. Carrier resin can be classified by PE, PP,PS. End use of additive masterbatch can be packaging , building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, agriculture. Antimicrobial is the fasted growing type of additive masterbatch among others and also capture major share of additive masterbatch in market. Polyethylene is low density, high durability, and moisture resistance due to which it is most preferable carrier resin among others.

Additive Masterbatch Market: Regional Overview

The additive masterbatch is segmented among five region Europe, North America, Asia pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is a largest shareholder of additive masterbatch market due to increase in plastic consumption in this region. The increasing demand of plastic material is driving the market of additive masterbatch market worldwide. The use of plastic product in the region like Middle East & Africa are attracting the additive masterbatch market. The country like china and India are emerging market for the additive masterbatch due to increasing manufacturing of plastic products.

Additive Masterbatch Market: Key Players

The global key vendors of additive masterbatch are Plastika Kritis S.A, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Clariant AG and Plastiblends India Ltd. The other key players in the market are Tosaf Group, RTP Company, Polyplast Muller GmbH, O’neil Color & Compounding, DOW Corning Corporation, Ampacet Corporation.The leading players mainly concentrate on new product launches to enhance their market reach and make innovative products available to a large number of customers among others.