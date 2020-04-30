Airbag Sensors Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2028

The report “Airbag Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Earlier the rate of accidents was the subject of concerns which was resolved by implementing seat belts in the vehicles. This strategy reduces the number of deaths in the accidents to few extent. However, the collisions, unpadded interior parts of the vehicles and other such severe cases forces the car manufacturers to avail the vehicles with latest safety and protection kit. Therefore, the airbags were introduced in the cars and other vehicles to protect the driver and passenger from the injuries during accidents. Airbags also are known as Air Cushion Restraint System is a safety device which automatically inflates during collisions or accidents. Airbags are filled with the gas which provides a cushion to avoid the riders from getting a strike over the internal parts of the vehicles. To inflate the airbag, the vehicles are avail with the sensors which make an alert sound to inform the rider about the safety system enablement. These sensors are controlled by the central unit known as Airbag Control Unit. This ACU consist of various types of sensors depending on the various aspect of the accidents such as speed, brakes, etc.

Global Airbag Sensors: Market Dynamics

The global airbag sensor market is majorly driven by the automotive industry. The major factor fueling the demand of airbag sensor market is the safety precautions provided during the accidents. This is the primary factor where car manufacturers focus their interest to provide all the required safety precautions in the vehicles. The other factors propelling the growth of airbag sensor market includes government regulations forcing the manufacturers to provide airbag system consisting of airbag sensors, the number indicating the reduction in the rate of death due to a use of airbags, and competitive advantage to the manufacturers to avail the customers with the latest provision of safety kit. Moreover, the factors such as rising per capita income causing the increase in the rate of car owners, rapid urbanization, and concern about the safety of the family accelerate the growth of airbags and thus the airbag sensor market in the forecast period. It is expected to have significant CAGR in the forecast period.

However, the factors such as an improper installation of the airbag sensors, defect caused by the airbag sensors, complicated and lengthy replacement procedures of the system, affects the demand for the airbag sensors market. The typical airbag system and its components are completely disabled when the ignition key of the vehicle is turned off. Moreover, the factor restraining the global airbag sensor market growth is the imposed restrictions on the sale, transport, handling or service of an airbag and its components. In Germany, only mechanics with special training is allowed to service airbag systems as airbags are supposed to be the harmful item.

Global Airbag Sensors: Segment Overview

The global airbag sensor market is segmented into types, modes, and application of sensors used for airbag market. The type of airbag sensors includes accelerometers which measures acceleration or deceleration of the vehicle, impact sensors which detects the collision and physical damage, pressure sensors which detect the physical pressure applied to the vehicle, tachometers dealing with wheel speed sensors, brake pressure sensors monitoring brakes of the vehicle and gyroscopes that detects rollovers. Thus the global airbag sensor market is majorly triggered by the types and applications segment. The airbag system including the sensors is used in cars, motorbikes, airplanes, and also in the military.

Global Airbag Sensors: Regional Overview

Based on the geography, the global airbag control unit/sensor market is segmented into the seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the significant share of the airbags sensor market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to technological advancement, and government regulations the US is the prominent user of the airbag sensors. Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the significant share in the airbag sensor market owing to rise in the sale of cars and demand for safety equipment in the vehicles. The global airbag sensor market is thus expected to gain traction in the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Airbag Sensors: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the global airbag sensor market includes Delphi Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Takata Corporation, AUTOLIV, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ashimor, KSS, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd

