Automotive Cup Holder Market – Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Globalization has transformed the automotive industry throughout the globe, with continuously heaving competition amongst automotive vendors. Development of automotive cup holder is one of the important innovations because of the growing consumption of beverages while driving which have ensued in the automotive industry, in recent years.

Various automotive cup holder designers have provided technologies and styles to hold the beverages, but at high speeds and tough roads, it is difficult to keep the beverages from spilling out. One of the latest technologies used by Maksimatic in the automotive cup holder market was to provide a 360-degree spinning cup holders which can adjust according to the road settings. Apart from providing a spin to the cover, this technology also provides a spin to the liquid inside which keeps it away from falling. This technology was tested and gained popularity among the consumers.

Accessories in automobiles are essential nowadays. It is important for designers to put their efforts on the interiors of the automobiles, as the consumers have started spending their money for comfort and efficiency. Automotive cup holder market has started gaining popularity because of the growing consumers, and their need of holding their beverages in the vehicles.

Automotive cup holder seems like a simple accessory in the automobiles, but the technology and the ideas used for providing a spill free cup holder is difficult. Due to the growing urbanization people have started taking decisions on buying automobiles not only on the basis of speed and fuel efficiency but also by the looks, interiors, accessories and the technologies which are provided in the automobile. The automobile cup holder market is expected to grow with a decent CAGR in the forecast period.

The automotive cup holder market is driven by the looks and the comfort it provides to the consumers. Customers are looking for innovative designs and colors with the technologies incorporated to make automotive cup holder. Automobiles have started providing various automotive cup holders which have gained customers interest in buying those vehicles.

There are few big companies which still believe that automotive cup holder should not be incorporated in the automobiles as the drivers may lose their control and accidents may happen. One such company is Ferrari which believes that they provide such high speeds to the customers in which the driver’s concentration should be on the wheels, and there is no need of adding cup holders in their vehicles, which is a challenge faced by manufacturers in the automotive cup holder market.

Designers have started working on new technologies like cutting edge innovation which provide a total internal reflection in the cup holder, and it maintains the temperature of the beverage. This technology is used in other accessories or automobile parts too as it uses less power and delivers good performance.

Due to the growing popularity of automotive cup holders, designers make them look attractive and showcase logos which enhances the vehicle’s interiors. This has gained popularity among consumers and the automotive cup holder market has created a lot of opportunities for the automotive cup holder designing companies.

Growing urbanization and changing lifestyle has changed the trend and people prefer automotive cup holder in their vehicles.

Few of the major key players active in the automotive cup holder market includes Bestek, Custom Accessories, Pioneer Corporation, Lloyd mats, Covercraft Industries, JVISUSA LLC, Maksimatic, Bell Automotive products, Bracketron, Dorman, and Proline.