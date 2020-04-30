Automotive Dimming Mirror Market: Set To Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2026

Automotive dimming mirrors are used in vehicles to avoid the high intensity reflected light from the vehicles running behind the vehicle. A dimming mirror reduces the glare by darkening the reflective surface of the mirror. Dimming mirror comprises an electrochromic material and application of electricity reduces reflection from the mirror. Dimming mirrors are also known as eletrochromic mirror, and the phenomenon of darkening the mirror surface is known as “Troxler Effect”.

The automotive dimming mirror market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to rise in concern in society about safety features in vehicles. Dimming mirrors can primarily reduce accidents that take place at night due to reflection of the light distracting or hampering the visibility of the driver. Furthermore, according to scientists, glare on the driver is likely to reduce the reaction time of the driver; consequently, it may lead to accidents.

Moreover, demand for dimming mirror is currently only in premium segment vehicles; however, some manufacturers are incorporating dimming mirrors into their standard segment vehicles in order to enhance their safety feature quotient. Market for dimming mirrors is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to rise in production of electric vehicles with smart features. Rapid development of autonomous vehicles is expected to restrain the automotive dimming mirror market if the rear-view mirror is eliminated from vehicles, as they are provided for the driver’s assistance.

The global automotive dimming mirror market can be segmented based on operation, position, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on operation, the automatic dimming mirror segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to high demand for automatic systems in vehicles, while the non-automatic dimming mirror segment is anticipated to contract during the forecast period. Automatic dimming mirrors contain sensors that automatically enable the dimming effect during dark in order to eliminate glare on the driver’s eyes.

In terms of position, the IRVM (Inner rear-view mirror) segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive dimming mirror market, as the IRVM has higher probabilities to distract the driver due to its position in the vehicle. Moreover, IRVMs are installed in the driver’s cabin and are safer; hence, only few manufacturers are offering dimming ORVMs (Outer rear-view mirror) due to their high cost.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to lead the automotive dimming mirror market. Penetration of dimming mirrors in limited models is a key factor for the high market share held by the OEM segment. Furthermore, the OEM segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to rise in penetration of dimming mirrors in vehicles.

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the automotive dimming mirror market due to high production of passenger vehicles and higher penetration of dimming mirrors in passenger vehicles. The automotive dimming mirror market is expected to be dominated by passenger vehicles through the forecast period owing to significantly expansion of the passenger vehicles market.

In terms of region, Europe is likely to hold a significant share of the global automotive dimming mirror market, followed by North America. High safety concerns in the region and stringent highway safety norms have propelled the automotive dimming mirror market in the region. However, the automotive dimming mirror market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period due to high expansion rate of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the automotive dimming mirror market include Gentex Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Magna International, and MURAKAMI CORPORATION.