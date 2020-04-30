Automotive Garage Equipment Market – Surge Uptake in Sales of Vehicles in Various Countries

Vehicles play a vital role in our daily life; therefore, in order to keep them in good condition, regular maintenance becomes highly essential. Various equipment are crucial for vehicle maintenance, such as tire changer, wheel balancer, emission equipment, lifting equipment, and others. Emission norms for vehicles are becoming increasingly stringent.

Moreover, there have been continuous changes in the automotive sector, such as adoption of airbags for safety purpose, lightweight engine for higher fuel efficiency, and use of electronics for a more comfortable ride. In order to maintain these components, advanced equipment are required. This fuels the demand for garage equipment, as vehicle owners need certification after a certain interval of time from certified garages.

The global automotive garage equipment market can be segmented based on garage type, equipment type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of garage type, the automotive garage equipment market can be segregated into OEM-based dealership and independent garages. The OEM dealership segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as compared to the independent garages segment, due to the rising use of luxury vehicles that require higher grade and high-quality maintenance systems that independent garage owners are unlikely to afford. OEM-based dealership has several advantages over independent garages, such as skilled technicians, easy availability of original parts, and usage of advanced equipment, which are boosting the popularity of OEM dealership-based service centers among consumers.

Based on equipment type, the automotive garage equipment market can be split into wheel & tire, emission equipment, vehicle diagnostic equipment, and other segments. The emission equipment and vehicle diagnostic equipment segments are likely to dominate the automotive garage equipment market during forecast period owing to rapid adoption of electric vehicle in order to reduce vehicular emission.

In order to diagnose advanced technological problems, adoption of new testing equipment is gaining popularity, which in turn, is projected to boost the vehicle diagnostics & testing segment during the forecast period. The wheel & tire segment hold a major share of the automotive garage equipment market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Wheel balancing ensures that tires, wheels, and suspension systems function properly to eliminate risks, such as poor fuel economy and premature wear of tires.

Some of the prominent regions taken into analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Geographic analysis is done on the basis of production trends, political reforms, regulation changes, and society demand. Asia Pacific is dominating the automotive garage equipment market owing to presence of number of independent garages and OEM dealerships.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21578