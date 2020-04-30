Research Report on “Automotive Thermostat Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook”.

The automotive thermostat is a small device used in any liquid cooled car engine that sits between the engine and the radiator to block the flow of coolant to the radiator until the engine has warmed up. Today, the thermostat is used to increase combustion efficiency, decrease fuel consumption due to condensed viscosity of the engine oil and consequently reduced frictional loss. Moreover, it improves power output at full load (owing to reduced coolant temperature) as well as improve interior heating performance, and has lower pollution emissions. The thermostat is typically about 2 inches in diameter for small cars. When the temperature rises above the permissible level (generally 180 degrees Fahrenheit), a valve opens which releases the coolant owing to the location of a small cylinder on the engine-side of the thermostat. The cylinder is filled with a wax that starts to melt at a certain temperature, expanding the cavity and hence opening the valve. When the engine is cold, the thermostat is closed and prevents coolant from flowing into the engine and allows the engine to warm up.

Automotive Thermostat Market: Dynamics

Economic factors driving the global automotive thermostat market include growing demand for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles globally particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Proper distribution of coolant ensures the overall safety of the engine. With continuously emerging technology the increase in production as well as demand for high speed and better functioning engines there is a surge of the request for the automotive thermostat in the near future. Companies manufacturing automotive thermostats can target potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to the rapidly growing automobile industry and high demand for better-performing vehicles which is expected to raise multi fold automotive thermostat over the forecast period. Companies have an enormous opportunity in the global automotive thermostat market by collaborating with various automobile vendors. The only restraint to the market is mechanics (some), who feel thermostat is an additional component in the engine and need not be used. Some engineers also argue that use of thermostat puts the engine at higher risk because thermostat can fail or its opening get delayed due to any reason.

Automotive Thermostat Market: Segmentation

The global automotive thermostat market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, the number of valves, temperature, thermostat type and housing material. Different kind of automobiles house requires different type of thermostats. The vehicle can accommodate a single thermostat from a single segment or a combination of different segments. The market revenue generated from these thermostats depend upon their demand, which in turn is based on the type of automobile they are being housed.

Based on the type of vehicle type, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

Passenger cars Thermostat for Economy car Thermostat for Sedan Thermostat for Luxury car Thermostat for Sports car

Commercial vehicles Thermostat for light commercial vehicle Thermostat for heavy commercial vehicle



Based on the sales channel, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on the number of valves, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

Single valve

Dual valve

Based on temperature, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

Regular Thermostat

Low-temperature thermostat

Based on the Thermostat type, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

Traditional thermostat

Map controlled thermostat

Housed thermostat

Based on the housing material, the global automotive thermostat market is segmented into:

Plastic

Aluminium

Rubber

EPDM Rubber

Metal

Die cast

Structural plastics like PPS and PPA

Others

Automotive Thermostat Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global automotive thermostat market is designed for seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Amongst these North America holds the largest global automotive thermostat market share, attributing to use of advanced technology and the demand for luxury high-performance cars. Asia-specific countries like China and India are developing their thermostat market, tremendous growth is expected in the global automotive thermostat market due to increasing job opportunities and emerging technologies. Europe will help to increase the expansion of automotive thermostat market globally by adopting automotive thermostat in distinct fields. Overall, the outlook for automotive thermostat market is positive over the forecast period.

Automotive Thermostat Market: Key Players

The key players in the global automotive thermostat market are Mahle GmbH, Stant Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., HELLA, Kirpart, Vernet, Tama Enterprises Co., Ltd., Nippon Thermostat Co. Ltd., BG Automotive, Fishman Thermo Technologies Ltd.,Honeywell International Inc., Magal Engineering Ltd., Ningbo Xingci Thermal Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Dongfeng-fuji-thomson thermostat co. ltd, Ruian Wantai auto electric appliance Co. Ltd., and others.

