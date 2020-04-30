Automotive Torque Converter Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Global Industry Analysis 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Displaying tepid gains from the success of automatic transmission automobiles, the growth of automotive torque converter market is likely to be lackluster in the coming years. The automotive torque converter market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 0.2% between 2018 and 2025, to be worth US$550 million by 2025.

The consumption of Automotive Torque Converter in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, etc.

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.

An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Japan & Korea, China and North American. The Automotive Torque Converters consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and automotive type, the production of AT and CVT has great relationship with the consumption of torque converter.

The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Automotive Torque Converter has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon.

In the future, the Automotive Torque Converter will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The production of the automotive torque converter has great relationship with the automotive transmissions development and the rate.

Global Automotive Torque Converter market size will reach 550 million US$ by 2025, from 540 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Torque Converter.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EXEDY

Yutaka Giken

Kapec

ZF

Valeo

Schaeffler

Aerospace Power

Punch Powertrain

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

Hongyu.

Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Type

Single-stage Torque Converter

Multistage Torque Converter

Automotive Torque Converter Breakdown Data by Application

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Other Transmission

