BABY FOOD PACKAGING PHILIPPINES INDUSTRY 2019 SALES, SUPPLY, SIZE, AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2024

Baby food packaging recorded slightly slower volume growth in 2017 versus 2016. The slowdown in birth rate is adversely affecting demand for baby food and its packaging, as is the presence of substitutes, such as breastmilk, which the government actively promotes as best for babies. The Milk Code or Executive Order 51 also requires that the top and bottom portion of the front label of milk formulas for 0-2 years print the phrases: “Breastmilk is the best for babies up to 2 years of age and beyon…

Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Substitutes and A Slower Birth Rate Unfavourably Affect Baby Food and Its Packaging

Pouches Make Further Inroads in Baby Food Outside Milk Formula

Milk Formula Continues To Offer the Widest Range of Pack Sizes

Executive Summary

the Packaging Industry Strengthens in 2017

Smaller Pack Sizes Appeal To Convenience-seeking Packaged Food Consumers

Non-alcoholic Drinks Embraces Pet Bottles

Manufacturers Offer More Variety in Packaging Sizes in Alcoholic Drinks

Larger Pack Sizes Are Popular in Beauty and Personal Care

Larger Pack Sizes Flourish in Home Care Packaging

Packaging Legislation

Packaging Legislation Remains Unchanged

Legislation Is More Geared To Decrease Sugary Beverage Consumption Rather Than Be Stricter on Packaging

Recycling and the Environment

the Implementation of Solid Waste Management Regulations Continues To Be A Challenge

Manufacturers Do Their Share in Recycling and Protecting the Environment

Packaging Design and Labelling

Players Use Packaging To Emphasise Health Claims

Manufacturers Turn To Packaging To Premiumise Their Products

Convenience-driven Packaging Is Set To Continue Appealing To Those With More Mobile Lifestyles

