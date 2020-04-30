Borderline Personality Disorder Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players

Borderline personality disorder (BPD), also known as cluster-B personality disorder, is a neurological health disorder. BPD affects the way a person feels and thinks about oneself and others. Common signs and symptoms of the disorder may include fear of abandonment, self-injuries such as suicidal tendency, intense anger, irritability, dangerous behavior, mood swings, identity disturbance, and chronic feelings of emptiness. Currently, there is no single cause of this disorder. BPD can be caused by a combination of factors such as genes and brain compounds or neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are brain chemical messengers that transmit essential information throughout the brain and body.

Neurological factors such as estrogen can lead to BPD. Varying estrogen cycles in women make them susceptible to the disorder. Self-injury, depression, and bipolar disorder are major complications of BPD. Borderline personality disorder is diagnosed by a mental health professional through the subject’s history, statistical manual, and procedures. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a test that uses for borderline personality disorder. Currently, there is no cure for borderline personality disorder; however, a few marketed drugs (antidepressants, mood stabilizers, and antipsychotics) are expected to help improve the symptoms of the disorder. Increasing prevalence of BPD across the globe is expected to drive the global borderline personality disorder market. Additionally, growing global awareness fuels the growth of the market. Multifactorial etiology and complex pathophysiology of the disorder are likely to be major restraints of the market.

The global borderline personality disorder market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the market can be categorized into psychotherapy and drugs. BPD is primarily treated with psychotherapy. Psychotherapy is also called talk therapy, which is the fundamental treatment approach for this disorder. The primary focus of psychotherapy is to restore the current ability to function, manage emotions, and improve relationships. Psychotherapy can be segmented into dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mentalization-based therapy (MBT), schema-focused therapy, and transference-focused therapy (TFP) and others. There is no approved drug for BPD; however, certain drugs could help reduce symptoms or co-occurring problems such as anxiety and depression. Drugs could include antipsychotics or mood-stabilizing and antidepressants. In terms of end-user, the borderline personality disorder market can be segmented into psychiatric hospital and home health care. In terms of revenue, the psychiatric hospital segment held a significant share of the market in 2016.

In terms of region, the global borderline personality disorder market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global borderline personality disorder market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to increase in number of patients. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive market in the near future, especially emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan due to its better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increasing number of insurance payer, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increasing awareness among people.

Key players in the global borderline personality disorder market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer Inc.

