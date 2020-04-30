Calcium Butyrate Market Substantially Driven by Rise in the Production of Poultry & Dairy Products; Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Butyrate is produced naturally in intestine and is known for health benefits it offer. Calcium butyrate is used in food supplements and animal feeds. It is an off-white colored calcium salt and is highly soluble in water. It is stable under normal pressure and temperature. It is also used as a coloring and flavoring agent.

Calcium butyrate finds its applications in end-use industries such as poultry and dairy farming, animal health, and pharmaceutical. Of these, the demand from poultry and dairy farming is rising accelerating at a higher pace. Poultry and dairy production is considered to be the next growing end-use segment, which is expected to drive this market. The use of calcium butyrate as a dietary supplement in hens, which improves the production rate of eggs, and it also acts as a growth regulator of hormones in hens.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-butyrate-market.html

Calcium butyrate is an active food ingredient in cattle feed as it helps in maintenance and restoration of physiological calcium balance. It also controls the undesirable growth of pathogens and micro-organisms such as salmonella and coliform bacteria. Furthermore, it regulates the growth of probiotic bacteria, which has high nutrition value. Calcium butyrate helps in development of and repairing tissues in digestive tract of animals and helps to increase secretion of digestive enzymes. Moreover, it can be used for prevention of inflammation in intestines and blood vessels. Owing to its non-carcinogenic properties, it helps in killing cancerous cells in gut and colon gerion. All these applications of calcium butyrate in various segments are expected to boost the global calcium butyrate market.

Calcium butyrate is an off-white colored calcium salt of butyric acid. Calcium butyrate is stable under normal temperature and pressure. It is highly water-soluble and gives off a sour odor. Calcium butyrate is used as a nutritional additive during manufacturing of different dietary supplements and cattle feed. Moreover, calcium butyrate is a good flavoring as well as a coloring agent. Pharmaceutical, animal health and poultry & dairy farming are the chief end-user industries which consume calcium butyrate. Poultry & dairy farming industry accounted for the largest market share for calcium butyrate in 2013.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17828

Demand for calcium butyrate was substantially driven by rise in the production of poultry & dairy products followed by cattle feed. Calcium butyrate is considered to be one of the active food ingredients for cattle feed. It helps in restoration & maintenance of physiological calcium balance. Calcium butyrate controls the unwanted growth rate of pathogens and other micro-organisms including coliform bacteria and salmonella. Calcium butyrate regulates the growth of probiotic bacteria which have high nutritional value. Moreover, calcium butyrate assists in increasing secretion of digestive enzymes as well as in the repair & development of tissues in digestive tract of animals. Other uses of calcium butyrate include prevention of inflammation in blood vessels & intestines. Furthermore, it helps in killing cancerous cells in colon & gut region, owing to its non-carcinogenic properties. Thus, owing to the multi-functional properties of calcium butyrate, a rise in demand for the same is estimated by 2020, from animal health industry.

Poultry & dairy production is considered to be the next growing end-user segment to fuel the calcium butyrate market demand. Calcium butyrate is provided as a dietary supplement in hens, to improve the production rate of eggs. Calcium butyrate acts as a growth regulator of hormones in hens. Health issues related to the gut region are of prime importance which tends to affect the economics of egg production & quality. Consumption of calcium butyrate has resulted in increasing the egg size, chemical composition of egg shells and albumen content of egg yolks. Moreover, calcium butyrate helps in speeding up of the laying & hatching process in hens.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=17828

In terms of global demand for calcium butyrate, Asia Pacific is expected to depict the fastest growth by the end of 2020. China was the major egg producing country followed by India in 2013. The trend is likely to continue over the coming years, owing to increasing animal welfare activities and constant quality improvement of eggs. Moreover, the government is also actively supporting the promotion of eggs and other dairy products. Such a scenario is estimated to drive the market demand for calcium butyrate by 2020. Other countries in Asia Pacific region such as Indonesia is likely to be a potential calcium butyrate market, owing to increase in the animal welfare activities. North America is anticipated to showcase a stagnant growth in demand for calcium butyrate by the end of forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead, followed by Canada by 2020. These countries accounted for the largest global distribution of dietary supplements and eggs. But, due to the economic crisis, the North America-Europe trade weakened. Therefore, the growth in demand for calcium butyrate is likely to be stagnated in this region. Europe is expected to illustrate a decline in calcium butyrate demand, especially by the end user poultry farming industry. Such a trend is predicted, due to an increase in the vegan population in countries including the U.K. Rest of the world region including Brazil and Argentina is anticipated to have potential growth markets, due to the changing food habits as well as increasing health awareness among consumers.

Some of the key calcium butyrate manufacturers include Kemin Industries, Inc., Pharmax Group, Inc. and Tianjin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others.