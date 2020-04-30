Child Resistant Closures Market: Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.5% To Reach US$2,157.4 Mn By The End Of 2025

This Transparency Market Research report examines the global child resistant closures market for the forecast period 2017–2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights pertaining to various segments of the Global Child resistant closures market.

The report begins with an overview of the global child resistant closures market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by closure type, material type, end use, and tamper evidence has been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by the sales of child resistant closures market.

TMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, as well as the dynamics of child resistant closures market.

Global Child Resistant Closures Market: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of child resistant closures by closure type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The child resistant closures market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional child resistant closures manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of child resistant closures in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the child resistant closures market by regions. Global market numbers by closure type, by material type, end use, and by tamper evidence have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Child Resistant Closures Market: Scope of the Report

TMR not only conduct forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluate the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of capacity, material type, chamber type, and region. The report analyses the Global Child resistant closures market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).

Global Child Resistant Closures Market: Segmentation

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the child resistant closures market by region, material type, closure type, end use, and by tamper evidence; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the Global Child resistant closures market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the child resistant closures market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global child resistant closures market.

In the final section of the report, child resistant closures market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services of child resistant closures market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the global child resistant closures market.

Some of the key players in global child resistant packaging market include Closures Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions, BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Global Closures Systems, Aptar Group, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Amcor Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., CL Smith Company, Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, Mold-Rite Plastics LLC, United Caps Luxembourg S.A., Guala Closures S.p.A., Plastic Closures Limited, Weener Plastik GmbH, Parekhplast India Limited, and Tecnocap S.p.A.