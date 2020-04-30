COFFEE MACHINE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023
This report studies the global market size of Coffee Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coffee Machine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Coffee Machine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.
In 2017, the global Coffee Machine market size was 15500 million US$ and is forecast to 21400 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coffee Machine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Coffee Machine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Coffee Machine include
Keurig Green Mountain
Panasonic
Nestlé Nespresso
Jarden
Delonghi
Electrolux
Melitta
Morphy Richards
Philips
Hamilton Beach
Illy
Bosch
Tsann Kuen
Krups
Jura
La Cimbali
Fashion
Zojirushi
Bear
Schaerer
Market Size Split by Type
Drip Coffee Machine
Steam Coffee Machine
Capsule Coffee Machine
Other Coffee Machine
Market Size Split by Application
Commercial coffee machine
Office coffee machine
Household coffee machine
Market size split by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coffee Machine Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Drip Coffee Machine
1.4.3 Steam Coffee Machine
1.4.4 Capsule Coffee Machine
1.4.5 Other Coffee Machine
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial coffee machine
1.5.3 Office coffee machine
1.5.4 Household coffee machine
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size
2.1.1 Global Coffee Machine Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Coffee Machine Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Coffee Machine Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Coffee Machine Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Coffee Machine Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Coffee Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Coffee Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Coffee Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Coffee Machine Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Coffee Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Coffee Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Coffee Machine Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Machine Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Keurig Green Mountain
11.1.1 Keurig Green Mountain Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.1.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Panasonic
11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.2.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Nestlé Nespresso
11.3.1 Nestlé Nespresso Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.3.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Jarden
11.4.1 Jarden Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.4.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Delonghi
11.5.1 Delonghi Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.5.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Electrolux
11.6.1 Electrolux Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.6.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Melitta
11.7.1 Melitta Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.7.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Morphy Richards
11.8.1 Morphy Richards Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine
11.8.4 Coffee Machine Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
