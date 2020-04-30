COFFEE MACHINE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report studies the global market size of Coffee Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coffee Machine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Coffee Machine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.

In 2017, the global Coffee Machine market size was 15500 million US$ and is forecast to 21400 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coffee Machine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Coffee Machine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Coffee Machine include

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Market Size Split by Type

Drip Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Capsule Coffee Machine

Other Coffee Machine

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial coffee machine

Office coffee machine

Household coffee machine

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coffee Machine Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Drip Coffee Machine

1.4.3 Steam Coffee Machine

1.4.4 Capsule Coffee Machine

1.4.5 Other Coffee Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial coffee machine

1.5.3 Office coffee machine

1.5.4 Household coffee machine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size

2.1.1 Global Coffee Machine Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Coffee Machine Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Coffee Machine Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Coffee Machine Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Coffee Machine Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Coffee Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Coffee Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Coffee Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Coffee Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Coffee Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Coffee Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coffee Machine Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Keurig Green Mountain

11.1.1 Keurig Green Mountain Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.1.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Panasonic

11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.2.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Nestlé Nespresso

11.3.1 Nestlé Nespresso Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.3.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Jarden

11.4.1 Jarden Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.4.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Delonghi

11.5.1 Delonghi Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.5.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Electrolux

11.6.1 Electrolux Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.6.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Melitta

11.7.1 Melitta Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.7.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Morphy Richards

11.8.1 Morphy Richards Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Coffee Machine

11.8.4 Coffee Machine Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

Continued…..



