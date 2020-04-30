Converged Infrastructure Management Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028

The report “Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment2018-2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Converged infrastructure has been around for many years now. The current set of converged infrastructure management solutions can be defined as packaging of storage, server, network, automation and various virtualization technologies into a single solution. The management capability is required to enable provisioning and management of the entire converged solution.

Initially the market approach was primarily through the reference architecture. Initially vendors have been focused on customized solution to develop Converged Infrastructure Management solution based on customer requirement. There are multiple opportunities to provide Converged Infrastructure Management solutions in the market because most of the customers install Converged Infrastructure but management of this infrastructure is difficult therefore they prefer to add Converged Infrastructure Management solution to automate the overall Converged Infrastructure process.

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for converged infrastructure management market growth is increasing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency, improve data protection, reduce the IT cost, and aging of traditional data centers. Another driving factor for converged infrastructure market is the cloud-based converged infrastructure solutions which are create many opportunities for enterprises. Converged Infrastructure aids in business innovation for IT enterprises by offering a simplified path to the cloud, where business can experiment with and use vast and growing array of innovation and specialized software and services.

In contrast to this, due to high cost, limited flexibility, and lack of awareness of converged infrastructure management solutions are restraining the converged infrastructure management market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14057

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Segmentation

Global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into type, verticals and regions.

On the basis of type, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into reference architecture integrated systems (RAIS), fabric architecture integrated system (FAIS), infrastructure component integrated system (ICIS) and workload integrated system (WIS)

On the basis of verticals, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense and government, BFSI, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others.

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Converged infrastructure management market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of cloud platforms. Asia Pacific converged infrastructure management market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the digitization and high acceptance of advanced technologies in countries such as India and others.

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for converged infrastructure management market are Egenera Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation,Hitachi Data Systems Corporation,Avnet Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprises,NetApp,Melillo Consulting,Cisco Systems Inc.,CTC Global Pte Ltd.,ACS,CA Technologies,MTI,and Conres IT Solutions.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/14057

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Converged Infrastructure Management Market Segments Converged Infrastructure Management Market Dynamics Converged Infrastructure Management Market Size, 2014 – 2016 Converged Infrastructure Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027 Value Chain Converged Infrastructure Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Converged Infrastructure Management Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for converged infrastructure management market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]