Dielectric Materials Market: Technological Growth Map Over Time To Understand The Industry Growth Rate

Dielectric material is a substance through which little or no electricity can pass. These materials do not have free electrons; therefore, unlike metals, they cannot conduct electricity. Dielectric material provides a unique offering that can affect other electrical phenomena. The force amid two electrical charges in a dielectric is not as much as that of a vacuum. However, the amount of energy stored in an electric field of a dielectric medium is greater than the energy generated in vacuum. For example, capacitance will be higher for a capacitor with a dielectric material as a medium. Dielectric materials are extensively used for manufacturing displays of electronics products.

The major drivers for the growth of Dielectric Materials Market is the growing popularity of the global consumer electronics market such as display products including laptops, TVs, tablets, and smartphones. Furthermore, technological development in the materials with which the aforementioned products are made, is undergoing a sea change. New types of displays such as flexible displays, foldable displays, and rollable displays are likely to fuel the global dielectric materials market.

Some factors such as rise in raw material cost and shortage of skilled labor will affect the overall dielectric market adversely. However, changing consumer preference from simple displays to technologically advanced ones, coupled with increasing household expense on consumer electronics will present a plethora of opportunities for the global dielectric material market.

The dielectric materials market may be segmented on the basis of material type, application, technology, and geography. According to material type, the market is divided into metal oxides, PEN/PET, Metal Foils, A-Silicon, and others. On the basis of technology, the market can be segregated into LED, OLED, LED-LCD, TFT-LCD, Plasma, DLP, LCoS, and e paper. The LED market held the largest market share among the technology types. Widespread use of LEDs in most electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs, is responsible for the domination of this segment.

Dielectric material application can be many. Some of them are flexible displays, conventional displays, 3D displays, and transparent displays. Conventional displays held the maximum share of the market. The primary reason is that consumers are picky. Additionally, they take very informed decisions and prefer tested technologies, when it comes to electronics.

Based on geography, the dielectric material market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region held a significant market share of the global dielectric materials market. Presence of manufacturing hubs such as China, India, and Japan have majorly contributed for this supremacy. China and Japan are among the leading producers of consumer electronics in the world. Government initiatives such as Make in India campaign in India, is likely to boost the overall market in this region. Consumer preference as well as the economic growth in this region is expected to push the region into a growth path during the forecast period 2016-2024. North America held the second spot in the global dielectric material market. Increased adoption and high purchasing power in this region is likely to fuel the market in the future.

Companies operating in the global dielectric material market are trying to gain a competitive edge through mergers and acquisitions. Major players in this market include Kent Displays, NEC Display Solutions, LG Display, Samsung Display Solutions, Precision Materials, Samsung Corning, Schott AG, and Photonics. Some of the other players operating in the global dielectric material market are Kolon Industries, Polyera Corporation, Honeywell Electronics Materials, Plastic Logic, Plextronics, Merck Performance Materials, BASF, Tecnisco, Corning Incorporated, Materion Corporation, Dupont Display, and Novaled AG, among others.