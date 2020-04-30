DIRECT SELLING MARKET 2019 US SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024
Despite the aggressive expansion of store-based retailers, direct selling will continue to benefit from the fact that this format is well-established in local culture. Filipinos trust recommendations from families and friends, with this business model serving to build relationships between buyers and sellers. In addition, such relationships mean instalment payments can also be arranged. Some direct sellers directly target students and housewives to become sales agents as this can serve as an add…
Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Headlines
Prospects
Direct Selling Is Well-established in Local Culture
Beauty Products Account for the Highest Share of Sales
Direct Sellers Strengthen Their Online Activities
Competitive Landscape
Amway Opens Its First Experience Centre
Mary Kay One of the Fastest Growing Direct Sellers
Boardwalk Launches Several Mobile Apps
Channel Data
