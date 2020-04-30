Distributed Storage System Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Changing Supply and Demand Scenarios

A huge amount of digital data is created every day, with the amount of data per person growing exponentially each year. This has led to major complexity in storing and retrieving data. However, over a period of time the data storage technique has evolved, in order to accommodate the rising needs of enterprises and individuals. The traditional method of data storage is no longer useful. Moreover, traditional data storage solutions, specifically the stand alone, dedicated storage box is ineffective both for technical and economic reasons.

With the growing need for a better and effective approach for storing data, technocrats and large firms have been involved in continuous research and development to develop efficient data storage solutions. Currently, distributed storage is the most effective way of storing data.

Distributed data storage is a concept of storing data on a number of standard servers that act as a single storage unit while the data is distributed amid the specific number of servers. One can conclude that a distributed storage system is a more advanced form of the concept of software defined storage (SDS). One of the vital reasons for the popularity of distributed data storage solutions are its flexibility. The DSS uses a standard server that is powerful. Moreover, they allow storage to act as the software application more like a database or an operating system. It therefore no longer requires any specialized storage box to handle the dedicated function of data storage management. This therefore simplifies the information technology stack and creates a single block for the data center. This in turns give the freedom of scaling by adding more servers which increases both the capacity and performance. The second benefit of distributed data storage solution is speed. In a DSS system, any standard server has a central processing unit, network interface, RAM and drives all these components to behave as one group. So at any point of time, if one adds a server, there is an increment in the total components and this thereby increases the speed of the entire system.

Cost is yet another important benefit of distributed storage systems. The system optimally utilizes the standard server drives and network that are less expensive. This also means less power, cooling, and space utilization required in a datacenter. Moreover, it is simple to manage the distributed storage system that effectively decreases the need for large staff that would be required to run the IT infrastructure.

The distributed storage system market is driven by the need for more cost effective storage solutions that are scalable and utilizes the existing information technology (IT) infrastructure. The market finds healthy opportunity to grow as the year-on-year data release is increasing. Moreover, small and medium enterprises are expected to be the lucrative end-users of such arrangements.

The major market indicator for the distributed storage system market is Internet of Things (IoT). The number of connected devices is rising drastically year-on-year, effectively challenging the existing boundaries of storage. Additionally, the rise in decentralized applications built of black chain technology has created challenges as they also exchange huge amounts of data that need to be managed and stored. Therefore, data accumulation is creating demand for DSS.

The distributed storage system (DSS) market can be bifurcated on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of deployment, the market can be bifurcated as on- premise and cloud based. Based on enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprise, medium enterprise, and small enterprises. On the basis of region, the market can be bifurcated as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the distributed data storage market are ZTE Corporation, Flexiant IP Ltd., Red Hat, Storj Labs Inc., Sia, MaidSafe, and Allerin.