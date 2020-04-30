Drinking Milk Products US Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2024

The USDA’s Margin Protection Program for Dairy provides a safety net for dairy farmers, incentivising continued production even when sales are waning. As such, US dairy production is not slowing despite negative growth in sales, resulting in a growing oversupply of milk.

