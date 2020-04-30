DRONE SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics—the tractors and other machines needed—was repurposed from drone software.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Drone Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Drone Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

The global Drone Software market is valued at 390 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2730 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Drone Software.

