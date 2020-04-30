E-PASSPORT AND E-VISA 2019 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND TOP KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS REPORT

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-passport and E-visa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The worldwide market for E-passport and E-visa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2023, from 7880 million US$ in 2017

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356733-global-e-passport-and-e-visa-market-2018

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Child

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356733-global-e-passport-and-e-visa-market-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-passport and E-visa Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gemalto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gemalto E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 India Security Press

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 India Security Press E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bundesdruckerei

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bundesdruckerei E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Japan National Printing Bureau

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Japan National Printing Bureau E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Goznak

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Goznak E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Casa da Moeda do Brasil

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 E-passport and E-visa Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Casa da Moeda do Brasil E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com