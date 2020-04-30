E-passport Market: Up-to-Date Analysis of Latest Trends in Market

The rising need to strengthen security features of passports to reduce the rising threat of identity frauds is primarily driving the global e-passport market. E-passports also known as biometric passports have an additional layer of security not found in regular passports. This is pertaining to biometric information of an individual stored in an electronic chip embedded in the user’s passport.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60771

The report delves into key aspects of the global e-passport market to present the readers, with an accurate analysis of growth of this market over the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are important for market stakeholders to formulate lucrative growth strategies. Market growth rate projections and revenue share of key segments over the forecast period are some other highlights of this report.

The global e-passport market is treading a growth path on account of several factors. Rising global travel for both leisure and business is necessitating a high level of security for security reasons. Regular passports that do not possess biometric capability have risk of illicit passengers to travel on international flights. Such passengers with ill intent carry risk of hampering the security of fellow passengers on the flight. To prevent such scenarios, e-passports are a reliable solution, thereby driving the e-passports market.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=60771

Moreover, newer regulations such as ICAO that allow countries to incorporate stringent security measures for foreign travel is aiding the adoption of e-passports. The e-passports market is thus stimulated.

Lastly, outsourcing of visa services is necessitating an additional layer of security in passports. Embassy of countries that outsource their visa service to third-party mandate an additional layer of security in passports of individuals seeking visa for their respective countries. E-passport has served to address the security loopholes of regular passports, and is thus considered a formidable solution. This is bolstering the global e-passports market.