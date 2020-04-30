Employee Benefits in Canada Development Trends, Key Analysis and Growth 2017-2023

Employee Benefits in Canada 2018

Summary

The Canadian social security system covers various programs, many of which are run by the countrys provinces and territories. In general, benefits are similar across all provinces and territories; however, Quebec implements its own pension plan. The government provides financial support to provincial and territorial governments through four main transfer programs – the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), the Canada Social Transfer (CST), and Equalization and Territorial Formula Financing (TFF) – to help them provide social programs and services to citizens. Private employee benefits are gaining popularity, and many companies offer private benefit plans for employees to supplement the government-sponsored hospital and medical plans.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Canada, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Canada, detailed information about the private benefits in Canada, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Canada.

Key Highlights

– Employment Standards Legislation sets minimum terms and conditions of employment, and both employers and employees must strictly adhere to them.

– Old-age and survivor’s pensions, unemployment, disability, sickness, death, work injury, healthcare, maternity and paternity benefits are the main state and compulsory benefits in force in Canada.

– Human rights, occupational health and safety, workers compensation and Canadian labor relations legislation are statutory obligations in Canada.

– The implementation of private employee benefits in Canada is not uniform, as every province or territory has its own legislation.

Scope

– This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Canada.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

– It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen’s compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, leave and private benefits

– It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Canada.

