Environmental Sustainability of Molded Fiber Clamshells and Containers Driving Global Market at Healthy Rate

The global molded fiber clamshell and container market report presents readers with comprehensive coverage of the global market on the basis of a solid historical database, which helps demonstrate and analyze the historical growth trajectory exhibited by the global molded fiber clamshell and container market. The latest figures of the global molded fiber clamshell and container packaging market are provided in the report in order to provide readers with an accurate idea of the where the market is at present and which direction it is likely to move in the coming years.

Reliable, industry-standard analytical tools are used in the molded fiber clamshell and container market to derive projections for the market’s growth in the 2017-2022 forecast period. The report thus provides readers with a complete view of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market by assessing the granular structure of the market and its competitive dynamics.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global molded fiber clamshell and container packaging market is likely to be valued at more than US$2 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$2.7 bn over the 2017-2022 forecast period. The global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to exhibit a solid CAGR of 6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market: Dynamics

The report provides a detailed analysis of the various drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market. The major drivers aiding growth of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market are assessed in the report to provide readers with a clear idea of which factors are likely to be beneficial for expansion in the molded fiber clamshell and container market in the coming years. The risks and pitfalls in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market are also described in detail in the report to familiarize market players with the factors that could prove to be a thorn in their side in the market.

The growth of the consumer durables and food and beverage industries has been the major growth driver for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market and is likely to ensure steady growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market: Segmentation

The report provides a clear overview of the various components of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market in order to acquaint readers with the granular structure of the market. The top revenue generators in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market are assessed in the report to give readers an idea of which segments represent the best investment opportunities in the molded fiber clamshell and container market in the coming years.

The report segments the global molded fiber clamshell and container market by pulp type, distribution channel, and end use. By type of molded pulp, the molded fiber clamshell and container market is segmented into thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. By end use, the global molded fiber clamshell and container market is segmented into consumer durables and electronics, food and beverage packaging, healthcare products, automotive and mechanical parts, transportation and logistics, cosmetics and beauty products, food service disposables, and others. Key distribution channels for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market are institutional and retail sales.

Global Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global molded fiber clamshell and container market is dominated by dominant packaging industry players, but significant scope exists for new players looking to establish a strong share in the market. Leading companies in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market include Huhtamaki Oyj, ESCO Technologies Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., OrCon Industries Corporation, KapStone Paper and Packaging, FiberCel Packaging LLC, Biodegradable Packaging for Environment Co. Ltd., Pacific Pulp Molding LLC, Kinyi Technology Limited, Southern Champion Tray, EnviroPAK Corporation, and KEYES Packaging Group.